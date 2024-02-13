3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement (Revised)

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider PIMCO CommoditiesPlus Strategy A (PCLAX - Free Report): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.94% management fee. PCLAX is actively managed and provides access to broad commodity market returns. The commodity exposure is collateralized with a portfolio of high-quality, short-term bonds that serve as an additional source of return. This fund aims to provide diversification and inflation-hedging potential and has yearly returns of 13.3% over the last five years.

Invesco Growth and Income R (ACGLX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. ACGLX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. ACGLX, with annual returns of 11.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Janus Henderson Research T (JAMRX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. JAMRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.64% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 09, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (ACGLX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PCLAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JAMRX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.