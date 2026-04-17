3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Stable Performance

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of April 30, 2026, GSAM had $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 1700 professionals across 34 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs' technology, risk management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund (GMNPX), Goldman Sachs U.s. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund (GSFPX) and Goldman Sachs Tax-Advntgd Gbl Eq (GSKPX). Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign energy infrastructure issues. GMNPX advisors generally invest in equity or fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.2%. As of the end of November 2025, GMNPX held 31 issues, with 13.2% of its assets invested in MPLX LP.

Goldman Sachs U.s. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying, large-cap U.S.-based publicly traded companies. GSFPX advisors generally invest in issues that have public stock market capitalization above $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs U.s. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%. GSFPX has an expense ratio of 0.67%.

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advntgd Gbl Eq fund seeks capital growth by investing mainly in a mix of domestic and international equity funds and securities.

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advntgd Gbl Eq has three-year annualized returns of 16.2%. Aron Kershner has been one of the fund managers of GSKPX since December 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

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