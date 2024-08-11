3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Be Ready to Ascend Much, Much Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft certainly present an intriguing opportunity for growth investors. The potential for these air taxis to completely transform urban mobility makes the various flying car stocks I’m going to discuss in this article worth considering.

There are a number of keys to the success of the eVTOL sector over the long term. Companies need to have plans in place to promote battery management and power connectivity. There has been $12.8 billion invested over 12 years and about 200 global developers. eVTOLs promise faster, greener urban transport, potentially replacing helicopters.

Exploring electric aviation stocks poised to revolutionize travel with cutting-edge, sustainable technologies makes sense right now. These companies promise to reshape air travel, offering greener alternatives to fossil fuels and significant growth potential. Investors who are eyeing flying stocks should know there will be challenges ahead. However, the future is full of potential and substantial returns.

As for flying stocks, moreover, it offers potential rewards for long-term investors. The market is expected to reach a 50.5% growth by 2040. Despite early-stage challenges, thorough screening identified the top three stocks based on proof of concept, fundamentals, and valuation. While risky, these stocks could be worth considering for investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Top flying Car Stocks: Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has successfully tested its Midnight eVTOL vehicle. They will build a facility that can accommodate the production of 650 units annually to start. In July, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) invested an extra $55 million in the company after a successful Midnight test flight, having previously invested $110 million in 2023. Archer also announced a new partnership with Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to develop airport operations in California.

Archer Aviation also secured its FAA Part 135 certification in June. The Midnight aircraft, designed for short commutes, can carry six passengers and achieved speeds over 100 mph during its first transition flight. Importantly, the UAE will allow Archer to start air taxi services immediately post-certification, making it a top pick among flying car stocks.

Archer Aviation’s stock dropped 3.8% in early August, aligning with broader market trends amid macroeconomic concerns. Investors will want to dive into the company’s Q2 earnings numbers for clues on how expected operating expenses and net losses are likely to progress over time. In my view, so long as Archer remains on the right track, this is a flying car stock that could provide outsized upside from here.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Another leader in the eVTOL space, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) recently began its Australian certification process. The company has completed three FAA stages, aiming to compete with helicopters by offering a quieter, emission-free aircraft for up to four passengers. The Australian approval process is backed by a U.S.-Australia agreement. It is expected to streamline certification once Joby completes the final two FAA stages.

Joby Aviation’s stock rose 3.64% to $5.14 per share. This happened after news of its certification application for an electric air taxi in Australia. This move supports Joby’s global expansion, including certifications in Japan and the United Kingdom. The said airtaxi is expected to have a speed of 200mph with zero emissions and low noise. This aims to revolutionize urban air mobility.

As of the first quarter, Jony holds nearly $1 billion in cash with no debt, giving it about 2 to 2.5 years runway at its current annual cash burn rate of $371 million. Despite modest revenue of $1.1 million, the company’s 21% increase in cash burn indicates higher investment. Joby Aviation’s cash burn of $371 million, representing 10% of its $3.5 billion market cap, suggests it could raise more funds relatively easily.

Vertical Aerospace’s (EVTL)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Vertical Aerospace’s (NYSE:EVTL) second prototype achieved its first tethered hover. CTO Michael Cervenka discussed the eVTOL’s upcoming flight tests and goals. Transition to forward flight is a key milestone, with few eVTOLs having achieved it. Cervenka highlighted the successful tethered flight of Vertical Aerospace’s VX4 as a key milestone, aiming for 2026 certification. Following UK Civil Aviation Authority approval, the company plans untethered tests, leading to thrust-borne and wingborne flights. Regulatory challenges, including safety demonstrations and forward flight transitions, will be addressed in the coming months.

Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace is developing a four-passenger eVTOL similar to Joby’s. Founder Stephen Fitzpatrick’s $50 million investment underscores commitment, with a 2026 VX4 launch forecasted. The firm’s cash runway extends to mid-2025, but additional capital and potential dilution may be needed. EVTL stock, up 40% over six months, remains under $1, suggesting a cautious investment environment.

Vertical Aerospace will soon conduct propulsion tests on its advanced powertrain at its Vertical Energy Centre. These tests will ensure proper weight distribution, thrust, and structural integrity. After successful results, the company will advance to tethered flights. Eventually, they will move to low-speed untethered tests upon receiving its UK Civil Aviation Authority permit.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Be Ready to Ascend Much, Much Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.