3 Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys for the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

Dividend King Johnson & Johnson could benefit greatly from its pivot toward faster-growing health segments.

Coca-Cola has had a strong 2026 so far, and this bullish trend looks set to continue for the beverage giant.

ExxonMobil has multiple catalysts driving double-digit earnings growth between now and 2030.

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As the stock market pulls back from recent highs, it may cycle gains into steadier, more defensive stocks, such as blue chip dividend stocks. From their earnings and dividend consistency to their strong track records of dividend growth, these stocks can be highly attractive during near-term volatility, yet they can also deliver strong long-term total returns.

Right now, these three dividend stocks stand out as names worth buying for yield, dividend growth, and long-term appreciation potential: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

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Dividend King Johnson & Johnson remains a top choice

Johnson & Johnson is one of the Dividend Kings, or stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth. For the past 65 years, the healthcare company has raised its quarterly cash payout. Over the past decade, these annual increases have averaged around 5.7%.

Currently, the stock has a forward dividend yield of around 2%. That may not sound particularly high, but over time, these payouts will become an increasingly larger contributor to total returns.

Much suggests that Johnson & Johnson can sustain mid-single-digit annualized dividend growth. Over the past few years, the company has jettisoned slower-growing segments. Most notably, its consumer products unit was spun off as Kenvue back in 2023.

At the same time, J&J has pivoted toward faster-growing segments of healthcare, such as oncology. Last quarter, the company's Tremfya psoriasis treatment reported 73% sales growth, generating $2 billion in revenue. Johnson & Johnson has also reached a long-awaited resolution to its talc product liabilities, with a recently announced $5.5 billion settlement.

All this could pave the way for the company's earnings to rise in line with analyst estimates. In 2026 and 2027, forecasts call for earnings growth of 8.2% and 9.8%, respectively. Such growth provides plenty of room for further dividend increases. It could also help the stock sustain its low-20s forward earnings multiple, in turn enabling shares to keep rising in tandem with earnings growth.

Don't expect Greg Abel to let go of Coca-Cola anytime soon

Since taking over from Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in January, Greg Abel has made some major changes. However, one you shouldn't expect Abel to make concerns one of the company's best-known holdings: Coca-Cola.

It's no mystery that Abel has held on to this decades-old equity position. Currently, Berkshire's 9.3% stake in the food and beverage company is worth around $35.6 billion. Based on Coca-Cola's 1.9% forward dividend yield, the position yields around $675 million in annual dividends, cash that Berkshire can put to work in new investments, altering its legacy asset base.

Moreover, Coca-Cola shares have performed especially strongly this year. Including dividends reinvested, shares have delivered a nearly 30% total return since January, versus just 7.6% for the S&P 500.

If a key factor in Coca-Cola's rally, an earnings growth resurgence, continues, Coca-Cola's strong run could continue as well. Management guidance calls for the company's earnings to grow between 9% and 10% this year. This could pave the way for higher dividend growth and further price appreciation, as improved earnings growth helps sustain Coca-Cola's current high-20s forward valuation

Multiple catalysts could fuel ExxonMobil's dividend growth

ExxonMobil has raised its dividend for 43 years in a row. That makes it just seven years away from reaching Dividend King status. Furthermore, I wouldn't count on the integrated oil and gas company falling short of this goal, given its exposure to catalysts beyond just the recent spike in crude oil prices.

Per the company's latest long-term strategic plan, management anticipates earnings growth averaging 13% between now and 2030. This forecast came out before the aforementioned spike in energy prices. ExxonMobil is achieving this through efforts such as cost-cutting and disciplined capital spending, as well as a pivot into new markets like carbon capture.

If forecasts play out as expected, ExxonMobil will have ample cash flow to continue raising its dividend by between 3% and 4% each year, as has been the case in recent years. The company also plans to utilize much of its excess cash flow for share repurchases, which is also a long-term catalyst for shares. At current prices, ExxonMobil has a forward yield of around 2.6%.

That may not sound particularly high, but this steady, slowly increasing yield, coupled with the impact of share repurchases and earnings growth on the stock price, could result in strong total returns in the years ahead. Consider this all the more reason to load up on this energy sector blue chip.

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.