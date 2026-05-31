3 Dividend Kings That Earn Their Crown Every Quarter

The Dividend Kings—companies that have raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years—represent one of the most exclusive clubs in investing. The entry requirement is a testament to financial discipline. A company must maintain uninterrupted dividend growth through recessions, market crashes, interest rate cycles, and industry disruption.

Fewer than 60 U.S. companies hold the title as of 2026. But holding the title alone doesn't make a stock worth owning. Some Kings are slow-growth businesses propped up by yields that have risen primarily because the share price has fallen. The three below are different. Each carries the pedigree and the fundamentals to back it up.

The Healthcare Dividend King With a Stronger Post-Spinoff Business

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years—a track record that stretches back to the early 1960s and has survived oil shocks, the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, and a global pandemic. But what makes JNJ particularly compelling today is the transformation of its business.

In 2023, J&J completed the spinoff of its consumer products division into a separate, publicly traded company called Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE), which houses brands such as Tylenol, Band-Aid, and Listerine. The move was controversial at the time, but the strategic logic has played out. The remaining J&J is now a pure-play pharmaceutical and MedTech company.

That means the company now has a higher-margin business with a pipeline that management has backed with aggressive R&D investment. The legacy consumer division, while stable, was holding back the multiple. Without it, investors get direct exposure to J&J's oncology, immunology, and neuroscience pipelines. The stock is up approximately 50% over the past year. This reflects the market's belated recognition that the business is fundamentally better post-spinoff.

The dividend yield sits around 2.3%, modest by Dividend King standards, but paired with a balance sheet that is one of only a handful in the S&P 500 to carry a AAA credit rating. For investors who want income growth backed by genuine business quality rather than financial engineering, J&J is the benchmark.

The Consumer Staples Giant Built for Long-Term Income Growth

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is one of those companies that perpetually underwhelms in bull markets and quietly outperforms over full market cycles. It has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years and carries one of the most recognizable brand portfolios in the world, including: Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Quaker, and Tropicana. Over 20 individual brands generate more than $1 billion in annual sales each.

The underappreciated part of the PepsiCo story is how that diversification functions as a hedge. When beverage volume softens, snack volumes hold. When North American consumers tighten their spending, international growth picks up the slack.

The company has demonstrated the ability to push through price increases without devastating volume, a form of real pricing power that not every packaged food company can claim. Organic revenue growth of 1%–3% per quarter may not sound exciting, but it has stayed remarkably consistent across economic environments while compounding meaningfully over the past decade.

The dividend yield is currently around 3.9%, with a recent 4% dividend increase. That extends the company’s multi-decade track record of delivering above-inflation income growth.

PepsiCo is not a stock that will make a portfolio double in two years. But it will quietly build wealth across a decade through dividends reinvested, earnings growth, and the kind of durability that makes it a reliable ballast when growth stocks are being repriced. For investors nearing or in retirement, or for anyone who wants income that genuinely grows in purchasing power, PEP belongs in the conversation.

The Overlooked Medical Technology Dividend King

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX) is the Dividend King that isn’t a household name for most income investors. The company manufactures needles, syringes, infusion systems, diagnostic instruments, and lab automation equipment that hospitals and clinics continuously buy, regardless of the economic environment.

That defensive revenue profile creates a firm foundation, but BDX also has a credible growth story layered on top. The company is investing heavily in its diagnostics and medication management businesses, both of which benefit from secular trends in hospital efficiency and infection control. Management has guided for low single-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and earnings per share of $14.75 to $15.05 at midpoint, representing a modest but steady 3.5% earnings growth.

With a dividend yield of 2.8% that currently sits above the S&P 500 average, 53 years of uninterrupted dividend growth, and a business model that is genuinely recession-resistant, BDX offers something increasingly rare: income that doesn't come with meaningful existential business risk. It is the kind of holding that long-term investors look back on a decade later and wish they had bought more of at prices like these.

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