3 Critical Mining Stocks Worth Buying

Key Points

Silver's price is up more than 61% over the past year, though down 18% so far this calendar year.

All three companies below have seen revenue and earnings increase by double-digit percentages.

The three have mines in areas with low geopolitical risks, which is an important factor in this sector.

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Silver is undergoing a revaluation in global financial markets. The price of silver, though down more than 18% so far this year, is up more than 61% over the past year.

Once categorized primarily as a monetary metal alongside gold, silver is now widely recognized as a critical mineral in the global transition toward clean energy, advanced electronics, and national defense. The U.S. Geological Survey and others cite silver's indispensable physical properties, including unmatched electrical and thermal conductivity.

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Since 2022, surging silver demand for the solar photovoltaic industry, electric vehicle manufacturing, and 5G telecom infrastructure has outpaced annual mine supply. Because more than 70% of global silver is produced as a byproduct of lead, zinc, and copper mining, silver supply cannot easily expand to meet this demand. This creates a compelling macro environment for silver miners.

For investors seeking direct exposure, three companies stand out for their strong balance sheets, revenue and earnings growth, and operational scale in safe mining jurisdictions: First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG), Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL), and Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS).

First Majestic Silver has a pure-play focus

First Majestic Silver is widely regarded as one of the purest silver investment vehicles available. A high proportion, 66%, of First Majestic's total revenue comes directly from silver production, providing maximum upside torque during precious metal rallies.

In the second quarter, it reported revenue of $415.5 million, up 57% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22, an increase of 100% over the same period a year ago. The company had an average realized price earned of $63.98 per ounce of silver, with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $25.68.

First Majestic operates primary underground silver mines in Mexico, supported by a refined operational focus on cost reduction, modern automation, and processing efficiencies. A key strategic advantage for First Majestic is its vertical integration through its proprietary minting operation, First Mint. By minting a portion of its silver bullion into finished coins and bars, First Majestic sells silver directly to retail customers at a premium above spot price.

First Majestic has the best debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of the three companies at 0.3. The company further demonstrates its financial discipline through a transparent dividend policy tied directly to total quarterly revenue, including a recent 217% year-over-year increase in its quarterly dividend. Its dividend yields 0.23% at its current share price.

Hecla benefits from size, jurisdictional safety

Established in 1891, Hecla Mining is the largest primary silver producer in the U.S. and Canada. One of Hecla's core financial advantages is its asset location profile. Operating predominantly in top-tier, low-risk jurisdictions such as Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Hecla avoids the severe geopolitical risks and tax uncertainties that frequently plague mining projects in emerging markets.

In the first quarter, Hecla reported revenue of $411 million, up 100%, year over year, and EPS of $0.25, up from $0.04 in the same quarter a year ago. The average realized price it earned per ounce of silver was $82.70, while its AISC per ounce was $8.17.

Hecla's flagship asset, the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, the largest silver mine in the U.S., consistently operates as one of the lowest-cost silver mines in the world and had a silver AISC of $8.39 in the first quarter. Greens Creek produces high-grade silver alongside significant gold, zinc, and lead co-products, which generate robust cash-flow margins even during metal price pullbacks.

The company maintains a healthy balance sheet, with a debt-to-EBITDA level of 0.464, characterized by manageable debt maturities, solid operational cash flows, and substantial liquidity. The company's financial discipline allows it to fund internal growth projects, such as the ramp-up of the Keno Hill mine in Yukon, through organic cash flow rather than dilutive equity issuances.

Hecla employs an innovative silver price-linked dividend plan. Under this framework, shareholders receive a predictable base quarterly dividend of $0.15, supplemented by an uncapped bonus payout that increases incrementally as the realized price of silver rises. Its most recent quarterly dividend was $0.00375. At this point, though, the yield is quite low, at 0.11% based on the current share price. The payout ratio is only 2.2%.

Pan American Silver is growing and diversifying

Pan American Silver is a premier senior producer with an extensive portfolio of operating mines in North and South America. Following its 2023 acquisition of Yamana Gold's Latin American assets, Pan American doubled its operational scale, significantly increased its cash generation, and diversified its assets.

In the first quarter, Pan American reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 49.3% year over year, and EPS of $1.09, an increase of 160% over the first quarter of 2025. The company realized a price of $89.43 per ounce of silver, with an AISC of only $6.63.

Pan American boasts one of the strongest balance sheets among primary precious-metal producers, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.4. Operating across multiple jurisdictions spreads geopolitical and operational risks across diverse regions, ensuring that local disruption at a single site does not impair the overall enterprise.

Pan American Silver has the highest dividend yield among these three stocks -- 1.43% at its current share price. The company's dividend payout ratio of 17.4% is well covered by operating cash flows and earnings, reflecting a conservative financial philosophy designed to withstand commodity price volatility.

Worth the higher valuation

As silver's designation as a critical mineral accelerates industrial demand, primary silver producers with strong balance sheets and operational discipline are uniquely positioned to generate exceptional returns. These three companies have seen their shares drop between 9% and 25% this year, presenting a strong value opportunity.

Pan American Silver offers institutional scale, deep financial reserves, and consistent cash dividend distributions. With a forward price-to-free cash flow valuation of under 12, it may be the best bargain of the bunch. Hecla Mining provides jurisdictional stability in North America, along with an automatic price-linked dividend mechanism. First Majestic Silver delivers maximum silver leverage, minting integration, and a revenue-linked dividend structure.

Together, these three stocks represent a balanced, high-quality core portfolio in the critical minerals sector.

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James Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.