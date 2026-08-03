3 Cavanal Hill Mutual Funds That Aim for Reliable Returns

Cavanal Hill Investment Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation. It manages the Cavanal Hill mutual funds that offer fixed income, equity and cash management investment strategies. These strategies are developed using a research-driven, fundamental investment approach that is designed to maximize returns and manage risk by constructing a diversified portfolio.

We have picked three Cavanal Hill mutual funds — Cavanal Hill Hedged Equity Income AALIX, Cavanal Hill Strategic Enhanced Yield Fund APENX and Cavanal Hill World Energy & Power AAWEX — which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Cavanal Hill Hedged Equity Income fund invests most of its assets in dividend-paying U.S. equity securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and ADRs, while following a non-diversified investment strategy.

Brandon R. Barnes has been the lead manager of AALIX since Dec. 28, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Alphabet Inc. (5.9%), Apple Inc. (4.8%) and NVIDIA Corp. (4.6%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

AALIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.7% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.35%. AALIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Cavanal Hill Strategic Enhanced Yield Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, trading opportunistically across sectors based on perceived market anomalies and inefficiencies, including in illiquid or thinly traded securities.

Mike Chalker has been the lead manager of APENX since Dec. 28, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Miscellaneous Bonds (24.5%), U.S. Treasury Bonds (5.1%) and U.S. Treasury Bonds (4%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

APENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.3% and 0.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.01%. APENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Cavanal Hill World Energy & Power fund invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of energy-related securities worldwide, including common stocks, bonds, ETFs and ETNs, with significant exposure to companies outside the United States.

Michael P. Maurer has been the lead manager of AAWEX since Feb. 4, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as GE Vernova Inc. (5.1%), Chevron Corp (5.1%) and TechnipFMC plc (4.2%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

AAWEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.5% and 19%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.14%. AAWEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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