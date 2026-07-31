3 BlackRock Mutual Funds to Grab Now for Superior Returns

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $15.3 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of June 30, 2026, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock mutual funds, viz, BlackRock Sust Awr Advtg Lg Cp Cr Inv BIRCX, BlackRock Balanced Investor MCCPX and BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv PCBAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of BlackRock mutual funds.

BlackRock Sust Awr Advtg Lg Cp Cr Inv fund invests most of its assets in large-cap equity securities and related derivatives that provide exposure to these securities or their associated market risk factors.

BlackRock Sust Awr Advtg Lg Cp Cr Inv fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.3%. As of the end of February 2026, BIRCX held 205 issues, with 6.7% of its net assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

BlackRock Balanced Investor fund seeks the highest total investment return through a fully managed investment policy utilizing equity, debt (including money market) and convertible securities.

BlackRock Balanced Investor fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%. Philip J. Green has been one of the fund managers of MCCPX since the end of December 2006.

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv fund invests through individual securities and derivatives, using a combination of a systematic (rule-based) investment process that ranks expected return opportunities and a discretionary process that derives investment themes based on research and analysis of macroeconomic data.

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. PCBAX has an expense ratio of 1.01%

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of BlackRock mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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