3 Altcoin Moonshots to Buy While The Getting Is Good

The crypto bulls are back in town, and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is once again hitting new all-time highs. However, altcoins have noticeably lagged behind the OG cryptocurrency during this latest run. Many investors afflicted with FOMO (fear of missing out) have been jumping from altcoin to altcoin trying to catch the next pump rather than holding quality projects. But this Bitcoin-dominated pattern is quite normal in the early stages of a crypto bull run.

I know firsthand that the altcoin season does not start right away when Bitcoin begins surging. There is usually a period of Bitcoin dominance before money starts flowing heavily into altcoins and they go on an absolute tear. Right now, the market is entirely focused on Bitcoin, with the crypto narrative in the mainstream media being all about Bitcoin hitting a new peak. Altcoins tend to underperform initially as money pours solely into Bitcoin.

Thus, I believe now presents a golden opportunity to scoop up some promising altcoins before altseason kicks into high gear. If history repeats itself, Bitcoin’s dominance will eventually peak, and altcoins will have their time in the sun. I sense that this turnover point where Bitcoin starts giving up dominance is still a month or two away. Here are three altcoins to consider before that happens.

UniBot (UNIBOT-USD)

UniBot (UNIBOT-USD) has likely found a bottom in recent weeks, and appears well-positioned for a rebound. After declining below the $50 level, UNIBOT has rebounded back above $65, signaling a potential base forming ahead of the next leg higher. I’m bullish on UniBot heading into altseason as it seems significantly undervalued compared to the utility it provides.

A key catalyst is UniBot’s differentiation as a Uniswap (UNI-USD) trading bot for fast swaps and transaction sniping. This Telegram bot gives all users access to lightning-fast Uniswap trading with minimal fees of just 1%. UniBot is unrivaled in terms of its speed thanks to advanced algorithms and robust infrastructure like private nodes, a private transaction mode, wallet tracking, and a token tracker.

With sniper bots buying and selling newly-launched tokens, expect UniBot activity to drive immense volume across Uniswap and benefit UNIBOT holders through accrued fees. It is by far the best Telegram sniper I’ve seen.

As altseason sends trading volumes soaring, UniBot has breakout potential as a dominant Uniswap trading bot.

OpenFabric AI (OFN-USD)

OpenFabric AI (OFN-USD) is another freshly-launched altcoin that has already rocketed higher in recent weeks. The surge follows a trend we’ve seen with crypto projects related to artificial intelligence as the hype around AI and data-focused spills over into crypto.

OpenFabric bills itself as a decentralized layer 1 AI protocol using blockchain, cryptography, and infrastructure tailored for AI applications. The project aims to offer easy, low-cost access to powerful AI capabilities for all users. OpenFabric’s ecosystem of AI apps includes Hypervectors, NeuroCode, and the OpenFabric Virtual Machine.

This project also provides developers tooling to create next-gen AI apps on its platform. This includes the modular OFN App Studio, AI Sandbox, and a wide selection of algorithms and models. It seems quite popular among AI blockchain startups, and there has been a good amount of partnerships in the past few months, with the most recent being “Friend3.“

Alephium (ALPH-USD)

Alephium (ALPH-USD) has been surging as the sharded blockchain joins the ranks of red-hot layer 1 platforms like Kaspa (KAS-USD). This token has simmered toward the $3.30 level from its $3.80 high, but I see much more upside in the coming months. The project’s $241 million market cap still seems inexpensive compared to other layer 1 projects.

This protocol uses a novel stateful UTXO model offering the programmability of an account model with UTXO’s superior security. But Alephium’s secret sauce is its Proof-of-Less-Work consensus, which dynamically calibrates mining difficulty to curb energy consumption relative to other networks like Bitcoin.

Developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) on Alephium using tools like its custom virtual machine, Solidity-like language called ALEPH, IPFS support, and RESTful API. This project also offers a sharded architecture and patented dataflow algorithm to bolster speed and throughput.

While Alephium focuses partly on DeFi, its technology supports diverse dApp use cases like games, social networks, storage, identity, and more.

Alephium offers far more upside potential than Kaspa if it can capture even a fraction of Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) market share.

