3 AI Stocks That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly emerging as the defining technological breakthrough of our era. In the coming years, AI is poised to dramatically enhance workforce productivity, enable the widespread deployment of autonomous vehicles, and fundamentally transform our interactions in both the digital and physical worlds.

Numerous industry analysts project that this technological shift will generate trillions of dollars in economic value by 2030. While large tech companies developing the leading AI models often dominate headlines, the economic impact of this revolutionary technology is expected to extend across most, if not all, sectors and industries. Here is a look at three stocks poised to benefit from the era of intelligent machines.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

An AI infrastructure play

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) designs, builds, and operates advanced digital infrastructure tailored for high-performance computing, cloud services, and AI-centric data hosting. With shares down 10% year to date, this $1.5 billion company presents a compelling opportunity for investors looking to tap into the surging infrastructure demand behind the AI boom.

The company's momentum is already evident. In its fiscal 2025 third quarter, revenue from cloud services skyrocketed 220% year over year, highlighting the explosive growth of its AI-aligned operations. Moreover, Applied Digital recently secured a $375 million financing deal with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, along with a framework for up to $5 billion in potential funding from Macquarie Asset Management to fast-track expansion.

With a cutting-edge liquid-cooled HPC facility under construction and ongoing negotiations with major U.S. hyperscalers, Applied Digital is emerging as one of the more compelling picks-and-shovels providers in the AI gold rush.

A nuclear renaissance play

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stands at the leading edge of America's nuclear revival. While traditional energy companies remain tethered to volatile commodity cycles, Oklo offers a fundamentally different proposition: long-term power contracts that deliver stability and recurring revenue. Investors have taken notice: Shares are up 77% year to date, lifting its market cap to $5.2 billion.

What sets Oklo apart is its disruptive reactor model. Rather than building massive, decades-long infrastructure projects, the company develops compact, scalable reactors powered by proven sodium fast reactor technology with over 400 reactor-years of operational experience. Its "build, own, operate" strategy generates predictable, utility-style income through power purchase agreements rather than one-time sales.

Most importantly, though, political support for nuclear energy continues to strengthen. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's commitment to "launch the long-awaited American nuclear renaissance" signals a favorable policy environment.

Meanwhile, Oklo's eligibility for the Defense Department's Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program opens potential deployment pathways. With $261 million in cash reserves ensuring a runway to commercialization by late 2027 or early 2028, Oklo stands as a top vehicle to play to the rising demand for energy stemming from AI-centric data centers.

An optical connectivity play

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) designs next-generation optical connectivity solutions essential for powering AI systems and hyperscale data centers. Though the stock is down 26% year to date, this $383 million company sits at a crucial commercialization inflection point.

At the heart of Poet's value proposition is its patented Optical Interpose platform, which enables the seamless integration of photonic and electronic components on a single chip. The result: optical modules that are smaller, more energy-efficient, and more cost-effective than traditional solutions -- exactly what the AI infrastructure boom demands.

To prepare for scaled deployment, Poet recently transitioned production to a new 10,000-square-foot clean room in Malaysia, positioning the company to meet rising customer demand. It has already shipped final design samples of its 400G and 800G transmit modules to three major tech players and unveiled its cutting-edge Poet Teralight, a 1.6T optical engine, and Poet Blazar, an advanced light source, at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference.

As AI systems increasingly require ultrahigh bandwidth between chips, nodes, and servers, the optical interconnect market is poised for explosive growth. With CEO Suresh Venkatesan signaling a "meaningful revenue inflection later this year," Poet offers investors exposure to the optical backbone of tomorrow's AI infrastructure.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.