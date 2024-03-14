3 AI Cryptos to Buy Before They 100X

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AI cryptos have been among the biggest winners of the current bull run. While most altcoins that have already seen parabolic rises are AI cryptos, I believe there is still substantial room for these cryptos to run even higher during the altseason. In my view, we are still far from peak crypto mania, presenting savvy investors an opportunity to load up on quality AI cryptos before the hype around the space reaches a fever pitch.

Of course, we are talking about highly-speculative small-cap altcoins here. There is no shortage of risk, so it’s critical to do your own due diligence before investing your hard-earned capital. I’m simply offering my take on some of the more promising AI cryptos to research further and consider allocating a portion of your “fun money” – nothing more. The buck stops with you to make informed decisions about where to invest your funds.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into three AI cryptos that intrigue me as potential moonshot candidates.

Numbers Protocol (NUM-USD)

I featured Numbers Protocol (NUM-USD) in an article last September, highlighting this token alongside six other cryptos. Of those, five have been strong multi-baggers and the other has gained around 40% – but Numbers Protocol takes the cake as the biggest winner so far, surging nearly 10X since then.

With a still-tiny market capitalization of just $116 million, I believe there’s ample upside remaining for Numbers Protocol as the AI craze continues gaining steam. In my view, a $1 billion threshold is not out of reach. Numbers Protocol’s vision is to build an ecosystem where photos and videos have enhanced credibility via blockchain-enabled proofs, records, and data provenance. Network participants like verifiers can earn rewards for bolstering registered photos’ legitimacy.

NUM tokens also facilitate payments across the decentralized photo network. We live in an age where AI-generated images and videos can fool the eye. So projects like Numbers Protocol filling this need for authenticity verification could absolutely explode higher as more investors grasp the project’s value proposition.

Stackswap (STSW-USD)

Stackswap (STSW-USD), the first complete DEX on Stacks (STX-USD), has focused on fusing AI and blockchain technology for years. True to the permissionless ethos underpinning blockchain and “degen” culture, Stackswap emphasizes openness. With founding members including AI and blockchain PhDs, Stackswap has robust in-house expertise to incorporate AI-like LLMs into its offerings. Moreover, the permissionless listing has led to the largest number of token pairs across all Stacks swap services

Plans are underway to reward active community participants through new AI products and business models by Q1 2024. Beyond that, Stackswap intends to expand token utility via fresh AI applications. Wider Stackswap and Stacks ecosystem growth needs more accessible Clarity code for developers. Recognizing this prerequisite, Stackswap is using AI to generate Clarity code – ensuring more developers can contribute to the ecosystem.

Major milestones include developing Solidity language support via LLM models and ongoing enhancements to those models’ Clarity code outputs. This significantly bolsters the blockchain languages and versatility offered to coders. Through Stackswap’s launchpad, users can now customize token functionalities thanks to AI-generated Clarity code. I expect robust engagement with these features as the platform gets more attention.

Dimitra (DMTR-USD)

Dimitra (DMTR-USD) is another token that has spiked substantially of late, still sporting a modest $70 million market cap (as of writing). This positions the project well for exponential growth, if the stars align. The project has a mobile/web platform delivering various technologies to aid farmers, traders, and companies worldwide.

Extensive AI-powered analytics help Dimitra’s clients boost revenues, enhance efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and mitigate risks. One major offering is a deforestation tool for EU suppliers to meet new anti-deforestation regulations. Each report’s fee can be paid in fiat or DMTR, with the former converted into DMTR by the treasury.

With blockchain adoption ramping up, I see significant upside for Dimitra as more farmers and EU suppliers come to know about it. The market potential for this under-the-radar crypto appears to be significant, given the increasing applicability of Dimitra’s blockchain and AI solutions for the agricultural sector. Not many projects have real-life utility, and this is one of the small-cap projects I think is worth watching closely.

