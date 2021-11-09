2K Buys Elite3d - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 2K, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), on Tuesday said it has acquired PLATYGOBIAN, doing business as elite3d, a creative studio dedicated to 2D and 3D artwork for the video game industry. elite3d was formed in 2005 by Oscar Ferrero and Jose Luis Queral. Also, 2K has acquired TURIA GAMES, in Valencia, a development studio co-owned by the founders of elite3d.

"We believe strongly in 2K's vision, people, and products, and we can't wait to take this incredible next step in our collective journey as employees of both 2K and 31st Union," Ferrero and Queral said, in a joint statement.

Based in Valencia, Spain, the newly acquired team will rebrand in two ways: first, to form a second office for 31st Union; and second, to develop a new 2K Publishing location, including a focus on Global Services division.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.