20 Best West Coast Cities To Retire Without a Car

Owning a car on a retiree’s fixed income can be expensive — specifically, it can cost an extra $3,989 annually. That’s how much a retiree pays on average for car insurance, finance charges, repair and maintenance fees and gas. Being able to save that amount — by going carless — can add nearly $4,000 in yearly savings. If you choose to do so, though, you need to settle down in a walkable city that doesn’t necessitate a car.

That’s why GOBankingRates recently performed a study to find the 50 best places across America to retire without a car. To do so, GOBankingRates focused on cities in which at least 20% of the population is of retirement age, and cross-referenced those locations with cities that scored well on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index (a city with a score between 10.51 and 15.25 has above-average walkability, and a score between 15.26 and 20 indicates a city that is most walkable).

From that list of 50, GOBankingRates then narrowed its scope to 20 cities along the West Coast. Planning to retire along the Pacific? These cities offer the most walkable and livable golden years with an affordable cost of living.

1. Millbrae, California

Livability: 83

83 Walkability: 16.5

16.5 Cost of living (annually): $164,761

$164,761 Cost of transportation index: 147.4

2. Lafayette, California

Livability: 84

84 Walkability: 15.8

15.8 Cost of living (annually): $153,026

$153,026 Cost of transportation index: 123.8

3. Mill Valley, California

Livability: 87

87 Walkability: 14.2

14.2 Cost of living (annually): $162,474

$162,474 Cost of transportation index: 122.4

4. Anacortes, Washington

Livability : 80

: 80 Walkability : 16.5

: 16.5 Cost of living (annually) : $71,255

: $71,255 Cost of transportation index: 89.5

5. Los Altos, California

Livability: 83

83 Walkability: 15.0

15.0 Cost of living (annually): $314,851

$314,851 Cost of transportation index: 139.7

6. La Palma, California

Livability: 76

76 Walkability: 17.7

17.7 Cost of living (annually): $102,637

$102,637 Cost of transportation index: 120.8

7. Gladstone, Oregon

Livability : 89

: 89 Walkability : 12.5

: 12.5 Cost of living (annually) : $60,080

: $60,080 Cost of transportation index: 128.9

8. Lake Oswego, Oregon

Livability : 83

: 83 Walkability : 14.5

: 14.5 Cost of living (annually) : $88,982

: $88,982 Cost of transportation index: 124.0

9. Ashland, Oregon

Livability : 83

: 83 Walkability : 14.5

: 14.5 Cost of living (annually) : $60,139

: $60,139 Cost of transportation index: 84.0

10. Los Gatos, California

Livability : 84

: 84 Walkability : 14.0

: 14.0 Cost of living (annually) : $201,843

: $201,843 Cost of transportation index: 149.6

11. Larkspur, California

Livability : 86

: 86 Walkability : 13.0

: 13.0 Cost of living (annually) : $180,789

: $180,789 Cost of transportation index: 121.7

12. Piedmont, California

Livability: 79

79 Walkability: 15.3

15.3 Cost of living (annually): $172,762

$172,762 Cost of transportation index: 119.8

13. Laguna Woods, California

Livability : 73

: 73 Walkability : 17.2

: 17.2 Cost of living (annually) : $61,431

: $61,431 Cost of transportation index: 112.5

14. Newport Beach, California

Livability : 76

: 76 Walkability : 15.3

: 15.3 Cost of living (annually) : $291,896

: $291,896 Cost of transportation index: 110.8

15. La Verne, California

Livability : 76

: 76 Walkability : 15.0

: 15.0 Cost of living (annually) : $90,762

: $90,762 Cost of transportation index: 158.4

16. Petaluma, California

Livability : 76

: 76 Walkability : 15.0

: 15.0 Cost of living (annually) : $87,684

: $87,684 Cost of transportation index: 113.1

17. Sonoma, California

Livability : 73

: 73 Walkability : 15.8

: 15.8 Cost of living (annually) : $93,286

: $93,286 Cost of transportation index: 108.6

18. Sierra Madre, California

Livability : 75

: 75 Walkability : 15.0

: 15.0 Cost of living (annually) : $122,892

: $122,892 Cost of transportation index: 156.8

19. Bainbridge Island, Washington

Livability : 78

: 78 Walkability : 13.7

: 13.7 Cost of living (annually) : $109,310

: $109,310 Cost of transportation index: 126.5

20. Dana Point, California

Livability : 65

: 65 Walkability : 18.2

: 18.2 Cost of living (annually) : $148,807

: $148,807 Cost of transportation index: 116.3

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The walkability index was sourced from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index. The rankings were determined by scoring livability and walkability. All data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best West Coast Cities To Retire Without a Car

