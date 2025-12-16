Personal Finance

20 Best West Coast Cities To Retire Without a Car

December 16, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Travis Woods for GOBankingRates->

Owning a car on a retiree’s fixed income can be expensive — specifically, it can cost an extra $3,989 annually. That’s how much a retiree pays on average for car insurance, finance charges, repair and maintenance fees and gas. Being able to save that amount — by going carless — can add nearly $4,000 in yearly savings. If you choose to do so, though, you need to settle down in a walkable city that doesn’t necessitate a car.

Find Out: I’m a Car Expert: 5 Luxury Cars To Avoid Before Retirement

Learn More: 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up To $1K Per Month From Home

That’s why GOBankingRates recently performed a study to find the 50 best places across America to retire without a car. To do so, GOBankingRates focused on cities in which at least 20% of the population is of retirement age, and cross-referenced those locations with cities that scored well on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index (a city with a score between 10.51 and 15.25 has above-average walkability, and a score between 15.26 and 20 indicates a city that is most walkable).

From that list of 50, GOBankingRates then narrowed its scope to 20 cities along the West Coast. Planning to retire along the Pacific? These cities offer the most walkable and livable golden years with an affordable cost of living.

Millbrae California view

1. Millbrae, California

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 16.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $164,761
  • Cost of transportation index: 147.4

Also Read: I Asked ChatGPT To Predict What Retirement Will Look Like in 2050 — Here’s What You Should Prepare For

Also See: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Nature: Mountains, valley and reservoir stock photo

2. Lafayette, California

  • Livability: 84
  • Walkability: 15.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $153,026
  • Cost of transportation index: 123.8

See More: I Asked ChatGPT How To Retire 10 Years Early — The Plan Shocked Me

Aerial view of residential neighborhood with scattered houses build on hill slopes, Mill Valley, North San Francisco Bay Area, California.

3. Mill Valley, California

  • Livability: 87
  • Walkability: 14.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $162,474
  • Cost of transportation index: 122.4
View of downtown Spokane, WA from South Hill stock photo

4. Anacortes, Washington

  • Livability: 80
  • Walkability: 16.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $71,255
  • Cost of transportation index: 89.5
Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

5. Los Altos, California

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $314,851
  • Cost of transportation index: 139.7
Aerial view of of a residential neighborhood in Hawthorne, in Los Angeles, CA - Image.

6. La Palma, California

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 17.7
  • Cost of living (annually): $102,637
  • Cost of transportation index: 120.8

Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

view-of-prineville-oregon-a-rural-community-in-central-oregon-picture-id1269423468

7. Gladstone, Oregon

  • Livability: 89
  • Walkability: 12.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $60,080
  • Cost of transportation index: 128.9
Wealthy home owners enjoy their manshions with boat houses along the beautiful shores of Lake Oswego in Oregon.

8. Lake Oswego, Oregon

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 14.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $88,982
  • Cost of transportation index: 124.0
Fall colors in downtown Ashland, Oregon during peak fall season,.

9. Ashland, Oregon

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 14.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $60,139
  • Cost of transportation index: 84.0
July 30, 2018 Los Gatos / CA / USA - Shopping street in downtown Los Gatos, south San Francisco bay area.

10. Los Gatos, California

  • Livability: 84
  • Walkability: 14.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $201,843
  • Cost of transportation index: 149.6

Explore More: How Far $750K Plus Social Security Goes in Retirement in Every US Region

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

11. Larkspur, California

  • Livability: 86
  • Walkability: 13.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $180,789
  • Cost of transportation index: 121.7
Piedmont, Calif.

12. Piedmont, California

  • Livability: 79
  • Walkability: 15.3
  • Cost of living (annually): $172,762
  • Cost of transportation index: 119.8
Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

13. Laguna Woods, California

  • Livability: 73
  • Walkability: 17.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $61,431
  • Cost of transportation index: 112.5
Recreational sailboat sailing on calm harbor waters of Newport Bay with beach houses and Fashion Island in background.

14. Newport Beach, California

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 15.3
  • Cost of living (annually): $291,896
  • Cost of transportation index: 110.8

Check Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Aerial View of Downtown Tulare, California during Spring.

15. La Verne, California

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $90,762
  • Cost of transportation index: 158.4
The hues of the rising sun are reflected in the mirror-like surface of the Petaluma River turning basin along the historic Petaluma, California, downtown waterfront.

16. Petaluma, California

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $87,684
  • Cost of transportation index: 113.1
Sonoma California Vineyards Near Sebastopol California

17. Sonoma, California

  • Livability: 73
  • Walkability: 15.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $93,286
  • Cost of transportation index: 108.6
An aerial view of the town of Banning, California which lies at the base of Mount San Gorgonio.

18. Sierra Madre, California

  • Livability: 75
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $122,892
  • Cost of transportation index: 156.8

Also Learn: 8 Moves To Make Immediately If You’re a Baby Boomer Without Retirement Savings

San Juan Islands, Travel, destinations, summer, vacation, washington

19. Bainbridge Island, Washington

  • Livability: 78
  • Walkability: 13.7
  • Cost of living (annually): $109,310
  • Cost of transportation index: 126.5
Dana-Point

20. Dana Point, California

  • Livability: 65
  • Walkability: 18.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $148,807
  • Cost of transportation index: 116.3

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The walkability index was sourced from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index. The rankings were determined by scoring livability and walkability. All data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best West Coast Cities To Retire Without a Car

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.