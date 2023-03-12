2 Streaming Stocks For Your Watchlist This Week

In recent years, the streaming industry has grown exponentially due to the rising demand for online content consumption. Streaming companies provide their subscribers with online access to TV shows, movies, and other forms of entertainment. Companies such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu have fueled the industry by offering a more affordable and personalized viewing experience than traditional cable television.

Streaming stocks have become a popular investment option for investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s rapid growth. These stocks represent companies that are at the forefront of the streaming industry, and they offer investors a unique opportunity to invest in the future of media consumption. With the rise of streaming services, investors are seeking companies with a large market share and a strong competitive advantage.

Furthermore, investing in streaming stocks allows investors to participate in the industry’s growth while potentially reaping significant financial rewards. However, there are risks associated with investing in streaming stocks, as with any investment, and investors should carefully consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing. With that being said, here are two streaming stocks to watch in the stock market this upcoming week.

Streaming Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN Stock)

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a leading player in the streaming industry with its Prime Video platform, which is included in its popular Amazon Prime subscription service. Aside from its streaming services, Amazon also has a diverse range of businesses, including e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising.

In February, Amazon reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial and operating results. In reference to its streaming business, in Q4 2022, Amazon Prime Video had its highly anticipated release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power attracting more than 100 million viewers worldwide. As a result, this drove more Prime sign-ups worldwide than any previous Prime Video content. In addition, Thursday Night Football experienced its most streamed NFL game ever. Specifically, the average audience of 11.3 million viewers.

So far in 2023, shares of Amazon stock are up 5.72% year-to-date. While, this past Friday, shares of AMZN stock closed the day 1.65% lower at $90.73 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

Next, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is another major player in the streaming industry with its Disney+ platform. In fact, Disney+ has gained significant market share since its launch in 2019. Disney’s strong brand and intellectual property portfolio, including popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, give it a competitive advantage in the industry.

Just last month, The Walt Disney Company announced a strategic restructuring aimed at refocusing the organization on creativity and empowering creative leaders. The company will be divided into three core business segments, including Disney Entertainment, which will be overseen by co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and will manage all content decisions for the company’s streaming businesses, including Disney+ and Hulu. The restructuring emphasizes the company’s commitment to the streaming industry, which remains a top priority for the company’s sustained growth and profitability.

Year-to-date, shares of DIS stock have advanced by 5.17% so far. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, DIS stock finished the day down 2.67% at $93.57 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

