Markets
MELI

2 Stocks That Could Double by 2030

July 19, 2026 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Jennifer Saibil for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • MercadoLibre's revenue is growing rapidly and should be much higher in four years.

  • Dutch Bros plans to nearly double its store count over the next four years.

  • 10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre ›

1. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre's management recently noted that the e-commerce giant is growing like a tech upstart, even though it's the leader in its industry and has several decades of experience under its belt. Latin America, where it operates, is behind many other global regions in e-commerce and fintech penetration, and MercadoLibre continues to grow rapidly as it works to make that shift happen.

In the 2026 first quarter, revenue increased 49% year over year, and MercadoLibre consistently reports similar high growth. It also continues to launch new features and products to keep up its growth engine. For example, it's planning to launch what it says will be the largest digital bank in Mexico, opening up an entirely new addressable market with a model that can be replicated in other countries.

It's easy to see how MercadoLibre stock could double over the next four years. For starters, the stock is 30% off its highs, even though it's been reporting fantastic growth. It's even cheaper today, implying that it can get to those levels with positive market sentiment.

If it can grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% over the next four years, keeping its low price-to-sales ratio of 3 constant, the stock would quadruple. That gives it plenty of room to at least double over the next four years, even if the growth rate slows down.

2. Dutch Bros

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

MELI
BROS

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