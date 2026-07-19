2 Stocks That Could Double by 2030

Key Points

MercadoLibre's revenue is growing rapidly and should be much higher in four years.

Dutch Bros plans to nearly double its store count over the next four years.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre ›

It's not hard to find growth stocks in today's bull market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world, and many AI stocks are enjoying fantastic growth. However, investors should always make sure to keep their portfolios diversified. There will be an end to the AI marathon, and having too much exposure to any trend at any one time is risky. Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue » If you're looking for some excellent non-AI growth-stock candidates, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are two great options.

1. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre's management recently noted that the e-commerce giant is growing like a tech upstart, even though it's the leader in its industry and has several decades of experience under its belt. Latin America, where it operates, is behind many other global regions in e-commerce and fintech penetration, and MercadoLibre continues to grow rapidly as it works to make that shift happen.

In the 2026 first quarter, revenue increased 49% year over year, and MercadoLibre consistently reports similar high growth. It also continues to launch new features and products to keep up its growth engine. For example, it's planning to launch what it says will be the largest digital bank in Mexico, opening up an entirely new addressable market with a model that can be replicated in other countries.

It's easy to see how MercadoLibre stock could double over the next four years. For starters, the stock is 30% off its highs, even though it's been reporting fantastic growth. It's even cheaper today, implying that it can get to those levels with positive market sentiment.

If it can grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% over the next four years, keeping its low price-to-sales ratio of 3 constant, the stock would quadruple. That gives it plenty of room to at least double over the next four years, even if the growth rate slows down.

2. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros is a coffee shop chain that's known for its cold, customized beverages. It's almost exclusively drive-thru, and its small-store format lends itself to speed and agility, which is critical for today's consumer. As of the end of the 2026 first quarter, the company operates 1,177 shops, but it plans to have 2,029 shops by 2029. That's nearly doubling. Although it doesn't imply doubling revenue, as younger shops likely have lower revenue than older shops, the company also doesn't include increased comparable sales along the way, and there's a good possibility that revenue will double by then. Revenue increased 31% year over year in the first quarter, and if the company can achieve a CAGR of 25% over the next four years, revenue would more than double. Dutch Bros stock is fairly expensive, though, trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.6. At the same valuation, the stock would more than double, too, and if it maintains that kind of growth, it could keep that high ratio.

Should you buy stock in MercadoLibre right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.