2 Semiconductor Stocks For Your August 2023 Watchlist

The semiconductor industry stands as a linchpin in today’s technology-driven era, fueling everything from the simplest smartphones to the most advanced electric cars. As modern lifestyles increasingly hinge on interconnected devices, the semiconductor sector’s importance is only set to grow, especially with the proliferation of trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rollout of 5G networks. These technological shifts position the semiconductor industry as a major player in the future global economic landscape.

Investors have recognized the potential of semiconductor stocks, leading many to dive into the market. These companies not only design and manufacture chips, but they’re also at the forefront of burgeoning technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and quantum computing. However, like many industries, the semiconductor sector isn’t immune to volatility. The cyclical nature of this industry means stock prices can vary widely based on a combination of global factors, technological innovations, and shifts in supply and demand.

For those considering investing in the semiconductor space, the sector brims with both opportunities and challenges. Knowledge of the continually evolving tech landscape is crucial, and investors should be prepared for a market defined by its fierce competition and rapid pace. Although the trajectory points to sustained growth, unforeseen challenges like supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, or even breakthrough innovations can influence stock trajectories. As always, thorough research, due diligence, and a diversified approach are key when navigating the intricacies of semiconductor stocks. In light of this, let’s discuss two semiconductor stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

To begin, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stands as a preeminent global semiconductor entity renowned for its sophisticated computing and graphical solutions catered to personal computers, gaming consoles, and data centers.

At the beginning of this month, Advanced Micro Devices reported its Q2 2023 financial results. In the report, the company notched in earnings of $0.57 per share along with revenue of $5.36 billion. This is compared with analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $0.57 and revenue estimates of $4.74 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of AMD stock have risen by 81.15% so far. Meanwhile, as of Monday afternoon’s trading session, AMD stock is trading at $115.97 per share.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN Stock)

Second, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a major American technology company that designs and manufactures semiconductors and integrated circuits. TI has solidified its reputation in diverse markets including automotive, industrial, electronics, and education, notably producing the well-known line of graphing calculators.

In late July, Texas Instruments also reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q2 2023 earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $4.53 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings of $1.76 per share with revenue estimates of $4.37 billion.

In 2023 so far, Texas Instruments stock is trading up by 2.87% year-to-date. Moreover, during Monday’s power hour trading session, shares of TXN stock are trading at $167.89 a share.

