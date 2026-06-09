2 Quantum Stocks With 45%+ Upside in June as OpenAI, SpaceX Eye IPO

The quantum computing industry may not be a direct participant in the upcoming AI IPO wave, but it could still be one of its biggest beneficiaries. Following confidential IPO filings by Anthropic on June 1 and OpenAI on June 8, the stage is set for what could become two of the largest AI listings in history.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is expected to go public this week in a blockbuster offering that could further fuel enthusiasm for frontier technologies. As investors evaluate these potential trillion-dollar-valued listings, attention is increasingly shifting to how they could reshape capital flows across emerging technologies, including quantum computing.

Here, we have picked two pure-play quantum computing stocks, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, with more than 40% short-term price upside potential. These two stocks are well-positioned to capitalize on the increased capital flows and growing investor attention likely to accompany the upcoming AI IPO wave.

AI IPOs Could Unlock Fresh Capital

The impact on quantum computing is likely to be felt first through capital markets. Successful AI IPOs can strengthen investor appetite for emerging technologies, potentially making it easier for quantum companies to raise equity, attract strategic partners and secure long-term funding. This comes at a time when governments and corporations are already increasing their commitment to the sector. In June, the U.S. government unveiled a more than $2 billion quantum investment initiative, while major technology companies continue to expand spending on advanced computing infrastructure. Meanwhile, major technology companies continue to invest heavily in advanced computing infrastructure, creating a favorable backdrop for emerging computing platforms.

Quantum's Path to Commercialization May Shorten

Aside from this, the pace of commercialization may also gain traction within the quantum computing niche. Over the past three years, massive investment in AI has fueled spending on data centers, specialized chips and software platforms, creating clear winners across the value chain. Quantum investors are hoping for a similar trajectory. Other than QUBT and QBTS, companies such as IonQ IONQ and Rigetti Computing RGTI are pursuing commercial opportunities in optimization, cybersecurity, networking and AI-related applications. At the same time, IBM and Microsoft continue to advance quantum hardware and software development. A strong AI IPO cycle could make it easier for quantum firms to attract strategic partnerships and fund expensive initiatives such as error correction, scalable hardware and quantum networking.

2 Quantum Stocks with 45%+ Price Target to Benefit From This Trend

Quantum Computing Inc. or QCi: It appears well-positioned to benefit from any potential increase in investor interest toward frontier technologies following the OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs. QCi is differentiating itself through quantum photonics rather than traditional superconducting architectures, with applications spanning AI, cybersecurity and high-performance computing. QUBT reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $3.7 million, up from just $39,000 a year earlier. It ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and investments. The company has also been highlighting its photonics foundry capabilities and room-temperature systems, which could become increasingly attractive as capital flows toward next-generation computing infrastructure.

QUBT currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the average price target for Quantum Computing represents an increase of 70.62% from the last closing price of $10.45.



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D-Wave Quantum: It is among the most direct beneficiaries of the U.S. government’s recently announced $2 billion quantum initiative. In May, D-Wave signed a Letter of Intent for $100 million in proposed CHIPS Act funding, validating its annealing and gate-model quantum technologies. D-Wave also reported a 2,000% year-over-year improvement in first-quarter bookings and recently unveiled a roadmap targeting fault-tolerant quantum systems. Capitalizing on the AI IPO cycle and with federal funds accelerating quantum development, D-Wave's growing commercial traction and government backing could strengthen its position in the race toward large-scale commercialization.

QBTS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Based on short-term price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average price target for D-Wave Quantum represents an increase of 46.54% from the last closing price.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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