2 Millionaire-Maker AI Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

Key Points

CoreWeave leads the way in the cloud, and its challenges have dramatically lowered its valuation.

Iren's transition into the neocloud appears poised to stoke more rapid growth.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Investors hoping for millionaire-maker stocks often look to the AI trade. Investors who bought Nvidia and Palantir early made fortunes if they held, so one can understand why investors might look to this sector for the next potential multibagger.

Unfortunately, many of the more obvious names have built market caps well into the hundreds of billions (or sometimes trillions). That makes looking for a millionaire maker more difficult. Still, if one has some risk tolerance, they could find multibagger potential in these two tech stocks.

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1. CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) emerged as one of the leading pure-play neocloud companies. Its $99 billion backlog points to insatiable demand for its infrastructure, and a partnership with Nvidia gives CoreWeave a competitive advantage over some peers.

That does not mean investors should dismiss CoreWeave's risks. Keeping up with demand has meant massive spending on capital expenditures (capex), while it continues to incur considerable net losses. Over the trailing 12 months, capex expenses were about $17 billion.

Also, its nearly $25 billion debt is a huge but necessary burden as the company works to address the massive backlog. Still, that debt puts CoreWeave's financial stability at risk should forecasts not come to pass.

Fortunately, a drop in demand is unlikely, as Mordor Intelligence forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46% through 2031. Analysts forecast 147% revenue growth for 2026 and a 98% increase the next year, indicating CoreWeave will far exceed that CAGR.

Finally, the stock is at an opportune buy point. Its $42 billion market cap makes it smaller than many of the other major AI players. Additionally, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 6, the valuation is prime for expansion if the growth translates into improved financials.

2. Iren

Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) is a Bitcoin miner transitioning more into the same neocloud space as CoreWeave. The fact that Iren also owns and operates numerous data centers positions it to enter the neocloud space. The company has also placed facilities near clean energy sources, enabling it to capitalize on renewable energy.

Iren was not the first mover in this market and still earns most of its revenue from Bitcoin mining. Moreover, it does not have a direct partnership with Nvidia like CoreWeave.

Nonetheless, the fact that Iren owns its facilities and locates them near energy sources bodes well for the company. Also, at around $4 billion in debt, it is less indebted than CoreWeave.

Amid a transition toward the neocloud, revenue fell 22% in fiscal Q3 (ended March 31), though analysts forecast a 44% revenue increase for the fiscal year, close to the aforementioned industry CAGR. Additionally, a forecast 302% increase in fiscal 2027 strongly indicates Iren is entering a new growth phase.

Furthermore, at a market cap of $14 billion, it is small enough that investors could benefit from outsize gains should it take off. With its 26 P/S ratio set to give way to a forward sales multiple of 5, Iren could be poised for massive gains as its neocloud transition continues.

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Will Healy has positions in CoreWeave and Iren. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.