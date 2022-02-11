2 Big Updates for AMD Investors

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has had a great month, as it reported a record revenue quarter and year during its earnings call on Feb. 1. Today's video focuses on the recent adoption of AMD's products and an update on the closing of its Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition. Here are some highlights from the video.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) On Feb. 10, AMD announced thatwill increase its adoption of AMD's third-generation server processors to use in Google Cloud instances. Even though this is not the first time Google has chosen AMD, it strengthens the bullish thesis of big tech adopting AMD processors at record levels. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, reported that data center revenue doubled year over year, driven by the growing adoption of AMD processors. Data centers now make up over 20% of AMD's total revenue. Valentine's Day could be filled with merger and acquisition news, as AMD has received all approvals necessary for its Xilinx acquisition. The transaction is expected to be on or around Feb. 14.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday market prices of Feb. 10, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022



Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and Xilinx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.