12 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy With Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies — such as ethereum, litecoin, dogecoin and, of course, bitcoin — may seem as futuristic as their names, but the fact is, they’re already here and in use. If you aren’t sure what to think of this digital form of payment, you’re not alone. According to a Pew Research Center survey, about ¾ of people who’ve heard of cryptocurrencies don’t necessarily trust using them.

Check Out: 11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You a Lot of Money

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

However, more and more retailers and other types of businesses are beginning to accept cryptocurrencies as payment for a wide variety of goods and services that you might be surprised to know you can buy with this digital form of payment.

Here are some of the things crypto can get you, according to experts.

Your Phone and Internet Bill

AT&T is one of many companies that are now accepting cryptocurrency payments, according to Luciano Colos from PitchGrade, an AI tool that helps startup founders with their pitch.

“Since 2019, AT&T customers have been able to pay their bills online using bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and a variety of other cryptocurrencies.”

The company doesn’t take bitcoin payments directly but utilizes BitPay, a well-known cryptocurrency payment processor, he explained. So you’ll need a BitPay account if you want to pay your AT&T bill with crypto.

Discover: 111 Online Stores That Accept Afterpay

Fast Food

Cryptocurrencies are also making a splash in the fast-food industry, according to Tayler McCracken, editor in chief at Coin Bureau, a leading voice in the crypto space.

“Select franchises like Subway, Burger King and even Starbucks in certain locales, are embracing bitcoin for promotional deals and regular transactions.”

McCracken said this trend is not just limited to fast food. “A growing number of independent cafes and bars worldwide are also joining the crypto movement, displaying ‘Bitcoin accepted here’ signs as a badge of modernity,” he explained.

Real Estate

Additionally, you might even be able to buy your next house with cryptocurrencies, McCracken said. “[T]he real estate sector is witnessing a revolutionary shift, with properties in crypto-friendly regions — like Madeira, Portugal and other countries — being bought and sold in bitcoin and ethereum.”

Groceries

As crypto continues to become widely accepted, more sellers are allowing customers to pay for groceries using it, according to David Kemmerer, co-founder and CEO of CoinLedger, a crypto tax software.

“Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market accept crypto payment in BTC, LTC, ETC and others through crypto payment processors.”

Domain Names

Crypto is also changing the way business people work and pay for things. Starting a new business or need a website? If you plan to purchase a domain name, you can now buy it through Namecheap and Unstoppable using bitcoin, Kemmerer explained.

Yachts

Crypto is becoming a more popular form of currency in the luxury world. Kemmerer said that crypto is being accepted by companies like Ocean Group and Yachting. “You don’t need to carry your credit cards or large sums of cash to buy a yacht.”

Tuition

Looking to increase your education? Kemmerer said you can even pay for tuition and education using various forms of crypto on online learning platforms, such as Bitdegree, or pay in bitcoin to study at some universities, such as Kings College London.

Chickens

Raising chickens for the sake of producing eggs is becoming a surprisingly widespread practice, even among non-farmers. And now, according to Jeff Neal, operator of The Critter Depot, a commercial chicken hatchery, you can even use cryptocurrency to buy chickens.

“We use Coinbase’s e-commerce extension to accept stablecoins, bitcoin and ethereum. This has been a great way for us to expand our offerings to younger people who don’t have credit cards to purchase chickens.”

Travel

You can even book travel with crypto, according to Steven Kibbel, a certified financial planner, entrepreneur and financial advisor at DayTradingz.

“BTC Trip is a travel agency of the cryptocurrency communities that allows users to travel with bitcoins,” he explained. “Alternative Airlines allows you to pay for plane tickets with bitcoin through their cryptocurrency payment providers, XMoney, Crypto.com, Coingate and Binance Pay.”

Jewelry and Watches

Kibbel personally used crypto to buy a nice watch from an online jewelry store. “I was impressed by how easy the checkout process was. It got me thinking about all the different businesses jumping on the crypto payment train.”

With more big name companies, like Microsoft and AMC, letting customers pay with cryptocurrencies, it’s only a matter of time, he said, before there will be even more ways to use digital dollars in the coming years.

“Progress happens gradually, so it’s best not to fret over what isn’t possible yet. In time, more doors will open. In the meantime, I’ve enjoyed the flexibility of crypto for everyday expenses.”

Low-Cost Transfers of Money

“One of the most well-known applications of cryptocurrencies is the speedy and affordable sending and receiving of payments,” said Steve Feiner, managing editor of Tech Jive and CEO of ABF Group.

“For example, it took just 2.5 minutes to conduct a recent $99 million litecoin (LTC) trade, and the processing fees were only $0.40.”

He said the fees and processing time would have been significantly higher and the transaction would have taken days or longer if it had involved a cross-border exchange through a financial intermediary.

“With their low transaction fees, digital currencies such as stellar (XLM), litecoin (LTC), and bitcoin cash (BCH) are ideal for international money transfers.”

Gift Cards

Websites like eGifter and Gyft sell gift cards for a variety of shops, including Sony, the NBA Store, Spotify, Southwest Airlines and Nordstrom, in return for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, Feiner said.

“For the time being, gift cards let you make purchases at a wide range of establishments that don’t often accept cryptocurrency.”

Whether or not you’re ready to jump on the crypto bandwagon, there will likely be more and more ways to spend your digital currency if you finally do.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy With Cryptocurrency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.