11 Pantry Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

With nearly everything only $1.25, it’s hard to go wrong when buying pantry staples at Dollar Tree. Whether you’re shopping for ramen, boxed meals, frozen food, broth or snacks, you can find great deals on many items that cost more at other retailers.

What’s great about these low-priced goods is that they’re also often of comparable quality to what you’d get elsewhere. So, if you’re looking to stock your pantry without breaking the bank, Dollar Tree’s the place to go.

With that in mind, here are some of the best pantry items to buy at Dollar Tree and what they cost elsewhere.

Ramen

Dollar Tree has a wide assortment of instant ramen with flavors that include chicken, beef, miso pork, sriracha shrimp and more. You can find popular brands like Nissin Top Ramen, Tapatio and Maruchan at many locations and online.

You can purchase a five-pack of instant ramen for $1.25, or $0.25 each. In contrast, a six-pack of that same ramen costs $2.99, or $0.49 each, at Target.

Kendale Farm Chicken Broth

Whether you like to make jambalaya, gumbo or old-fashioned chicken noodle soup, you can find Kendale Farm Natural Chicken Broth at Dollar Tree. A 32-ounce container only costs $1.25.

This chicken broth doesn’t have any added MSG or gluten. It also offers the same great taste as more expensive brands — like the Swanson Natural Gluten-Free Chicken Broth, which costs $2.52 at Walmart.

And if you don’t want the chicken flavor, you can always go with Dollar Tree’s beef broth. It’s offered through the same brand and costs the same amount.

Kettle Chips

Feeling peckish? For only $1.25, you can buy Kettle-brand potato chips from Dollar Tree. They come in several flavors, including honey dijon, backyard barbeque and salt and fresh ground pepper. The exact same item costs $2.19 at Target.

Dollar Tree also has off-brand chips, which come in a variety of distinctive flavors and will satisfy your craving, too.

Del Monte Harvest Cut Green Beans

Canned veggies are more than just a great way to round out any lunch or dinner. They’re also nutritious and long-lasting, making them the perfect pantry item.

At Dollar Tree, you can purchase a 14.5-ounce can of Del Monte Harvest Cut Green Beans for $1.25. That same item costs $1.38 at Walmart. While this might not seem like a massive savings opportunity at first, it can really add up if you’re stocking up on canned goods.

Ground Pepper

If you love to cook or need a little bit of a kick to your meals, it’s hard to go wrong with ground black pepper. For only $1.25, you can purchase a two-ounce tin of Spice Time Pure Ground Black Pepper from Dollar Tree. A similar item, McCormick’s Ground Black Pepper, costs $2.08 for the same quantity at Walmart.

The great thing about ground black pepper is that it has a long shelf life. Plus, it’s hard to tell the difference between most brands, such as those you find at Dollar Tree versus elsewhere.

Honey

Honey’s one of those things that belongs in nearly every pantry. It goes well with so many things, including bread, tea and scones. And it’s great for when your throat’s feeling sore.

But honey can be expensive to buy. Fortunately, you can pick up an eight-ounce container of Global Brands Little Bear Blend Honey Syrup for only $1.25 at Dollar Tree — or $0.15 per ounce. In comparison, Target’s own Good & Gather Clover Honey costs $4.19 — or $0.35 an ounce.

Sugar

If you love sweets, you can save a lot of money by making cookies, muffins, cakes and other baked goods at home. But as any avid baker will tell you, the cost of individual ingredients can quickly outweigh the savings potential.

That’s where shopping at Dollar Tree for certain pantry baking essentials comes in. At this low-cost retailer, you can pick up a 16-ounce container of C&H Pure Golden Brown Cane Sugar for $1.25. This is $0.44 lower than average.

You can also get 16-ounce boxes of C&H Pure Cane Confectioners Powdered Sugar or Domino Granulated Sugar for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.

Ketchup

A 25-ounce container of Vine Ripe Ketchup only costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree. This is a steal when you consider the cost of ketchup from other brands or retailers. At Target, for example, expect to spend around $2.79 for a 14-ounce container of Heinz ketchup.

You can also pick up other affordable condiments for your pantry at Dollar Tree, like A.1. steak sauce.

Aluminum Foil

Did you know you can use aluminum foil for more than just lining baking trays or covering dishes? You can also use it to line kitchen drawers, clean your grill and more.

But if you find yourself using a lot of it, you probably already know how quickly the cost of aluminum foil can rack up. At Dollar Tree, you can purchase this pantry essential for $1.25 per 40-square-foot roll — or $0.03 per square foot. If you were to buy Reynolds Aluminum Foil from Walmart, you can expect to pay close to double that amount per square foot.

Parchment Paper

Another pantry staple is parchment paper. It’s perfect for baking anything from cookies to fish to vegetables. And if you’re trying to keep food from sticking to your pans but don’t want to use oil or cooking spray, it’s a must-have.

Two 25-square-foot rolls of parchment paper at Dollar Tree cost $2.50 (or $1.25 each). If you were to buy Great Value Parchment Paper at Walmart, you can expect to spend closer to $3.

Food Storage Bags

Fold lock sandwich bags are great for sandwiches and small snacks, such as dried banana chips, cookies, carrots or pretzels. They’re also convenient for holding small quantities of spices or other ingredients at home.

At Dollar Tree, you can purchase 150-count Sure Fresh Fold Lock Plastic Sandwich Bags for $1.25. Target also sells 150-count fold top sandwich bags, but for around $0.25 more.

Editor’s Note: Prices were accurate as of Jan. 5, 2024, and are subject to change.

