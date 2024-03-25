11 High-Paying Summer Opportunities — No Experience Required

Side hustles have become the lifeblood of so many Americans in a post-COVID economy earmarked by record inflation. If you’re considering a side hustle this summer, there are a variety of viable options depending on how you want to work.

A Side Hustle Nation survey indicated at least 39% of Americans reported having a side hustle in 2024 — that’s as many as 80 million people. Here are some summer side hustles to consider if you’re looking to bring in extra cash flow, according to Believe in a Budget and my own personal experiences.

House Sitting

House sitting usually involves keeping an eye on and staying at someone’s home while they’re away. You could be in charge of watering the plants, pet sitting or walking, and/or checking the mail each day. It’s a pretty simple job.

Babysitting

If you have experience with kids, or perhaps you’re a parent yourself, then babysitting in your spare time could help you pad your income this summer.

Take Online Surveys

This side gig can be done right from your phone. Platforms like Survey Junkie, Swagbucks, MyPoints and YouGov will all pay you for your time and opinions. Surveys can range in length and are typically paid in the form of PayPal or a gift card of your choice.

Dog Walker

If you’re a pet lover or a dog parent yourself, consider becoming a dog walker this summer. Platforms like Rover and Wag connect you to people looking for dog walkers, either because they’re stuck at the office, going on vacation or simply don’t have the time to walk their dogs themselves.

Shipt Shopper

Grocery delivery services have become wildly popular in recent years. If you like grocery shopping, you can become a Shipt shopper. You’ll be assigned orders in your local area to shop for customers’ grocery orders, and then deliver them to their homes. All you’ll need is to be at least 18 years old, have a personal vehicle from 1997 or later, and a smartphone to get started. You can expect to earn up to $22 per hour.

Amazon Flex Driver

This side gig is a bit different than a grocery delivery driver. With Amazon Flex, you’ll pick up and deliver Amazon packages in your local area using your vehicle. You can expect to earn between $18 and $25 per hour.

Tutoring

Do you consider yourself an expert in a particular subject matter? You could make extra cash by tutoring others in a subject you’re well versed in. Websites like Chegg and Tutor.com can help connect you to those looking for tutors in your area.

Create a Blog

Blogging has become quite popular in recent years. Consider creating a blog with robust content about something you’re passionate about. From there, you can optimize your website through SEO tactics and partner with companies that offer affiliate programs. You’ll be able to monetize the content on your website, which can be a passive income stream that could help you learn continuously, not just during the summer.

Lifeguard

If you’re physically fit and love being by the pool, then a summer lifeguard job could be for you. You’ll be responsible for supervising the pool area to ensure safety, that every patron is following the rules and rescuing those who might be drowning. Inquire at your local community center or public pool to find out if they have any lifeguard jobs available this summer.

Rent Out a Spare Room

If you have one or more empty rooms in your house that you don’t use, consider renting them out. You’ll make extra money from renters, which can help subsidize the cost of your monthly rent or mortgage payment. Airbnb is a great platform to connect you to people on a short-term basis.

Rent Out Your Car

Do you work from home or are you able to walk to do most of your errands? If so, consider renting out your vehicle when you’re not using it. Platforms like Turo and Getaround will connect you to people in your area looking to rent a car on a short-term basis. You’ll make extra money which can help subsidize the cost of your monthly lease or auto loan payment, as well as the cost of car insurance.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 High-Paying Summer Opportunities — No Experience Required

