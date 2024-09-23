10.8% of PXE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 2.52% of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,933,739 worth of MTDR, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:

MTDR — last trade: $52.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2024 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,750 $55.90 $97,825 08/02/2024 Robert T. Macalik EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $54.50 $27,250 08/02/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $55.96 $111,920 08/16/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $56.40 $56,400 09/06/2024 Robert T. Macalik EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $50.25 $25,125 09/06/2024 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,000 $50.35 $50,350 09/06/2024 Brian J. Willey EVP and CFO 1,500 $50.50 $75,750 09/06/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $51.47 $128,675 09/10/2024 Shelley F. Appel Director 500 $49.83 $24,916 09/09/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $50.30 $50,300 09/09/2024 Van H. Singleton II President-Land, A&D, Planning 1,000 $50.09 $50,090 09/09/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $49.97 $124,925 09/10/2024 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 500 $49.47 $24,735 09/13/2024 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $50.58 $25,290

