10 Unbeatable Black Friday Electronics Deals at Walmart

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and most importantly for some consumers, Black Friday will follow — an event many have been waiting for with trepidation.

Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be on a Credit Card

Save More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

And this year, despite a difficult economic landscape that is taking a toll on many Americans’ wallets, consumers are planning to maintain their high spending levels for Black Friday 2023.

Indeed, spending is expected to nearly mirror 2022, with most Americans planning to spend between $101 and $200 on Black Friday 2023, representing only a 1-2 percentage point difference in spending levels from 2022, according to the new Attest U.S. Q4 Shopper Trends Report. In addition, 16% plan to spend between $201 and $300.

So, if you are ready to snag some deals and are on the hunt for great electronic bargains, Walmart has unbeatable deals.

Here are some of them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smart Watch, 42mm, Bluetooth, Silver

Regular Price: $159

Black Friday Deal: $99

You Save: $60

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB – Space Gray

Regular Price: $329

Black Friday Deal: $249

You Save: $80

Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

Regular Price: $249

Black Friday Deal: $179

You Save: $70

ROCONIA 5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector, 13000LM Full HD Movie Projector

Regular Price: $369.98

Black Friday Deal: $105.99

You Save: $263.99

HP Chromebook X360 14″ HD Touchscreen 2-in-1, Intel Celeron N4020

Regular Price: $329

Black Friday Deal: $199

You Save: $130

LG 32″ Ultra-Gear QHD (2560 x 1440) Gaming Monitor

Regular Price: $349

Black Friday Deal: $169

You Save: $180

HP DeskJet 2752e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer with 3 Months FREE Ink Included with HP+

Regular Price: $59

Black Friday Deal: $39

You Save: $20

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Regular Price: $149.95

Black Friday Deal: $99.95

You Save: $50

Toguard 3MP Solar Wireless Security Camera System Outdoor Battery Bullet Surveillance Camera Wireless Connector

Regular Price: $269.99

Black Friday Deal: $99.99

You Save: $170

Sony 85″ Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV XR85X93L – 2023 Model

Regular Price: $4,499

Black Friday Deal: $3,299

You Save: $1,200

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unbeatable Black Friday Electronics Deals at Walmart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.