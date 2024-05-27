1 Thing All Seniors Should Know Before Retirement

It's easy to imagine retirement as this wonderful period of life. In reality, retirement can be challenging. Not only can living on a fixed income be pretty stressful, but having to find ways to occupy your newfound free time can be easier said than done.

In fact, one thing you should know ahead of retirement is that it has the potential to be really boring. And excessive boredom could mess with your mental health. So it's important to figure out what you'll do with your time before you make the decision to end your career.

Don't let boredom wreck your retirement

Work can be stressful in its own right, but at least it keeps you busy. Just as importantly, it's a means of keeping busy without having to go out and spend money.

Once you're retired, you may find yourself feeling restless and unhappy due to not having enough activities to occupy your time. And that's a terrible state of mind to get stuck in.

That's why it's important to ask yourself these questions ahead of retirement:

Do I have a plan for how I'll spend my days?

Have I researched the cost of different activities, and will I have enough retirement income to do the things I want to do?

Have I looked into volunteering?

Have I considered a part-time job?

The latter is an especially important one to mull over. Many people think of retirement as a period that should be devoid of work. But a part-time job could do more than just put extra money in your pocket and supplement your Social Security benefits -- it could also give your days some structure and keep you busy and social a few hours a week. There's a huge advantage to that.

Either way, don't overlook the boredom factor in the course of your retirement planning. And do your best to avoid falling victim to it.

What stocks should you add to your retirement portfolio?

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years, potentially setting you up for a more prosperous retirement.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,342!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.