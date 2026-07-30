1 Nvidia-Backed AI Stock Insiders Are Quietly Loading Up On

Key Points

Nokia is no longer just a telecom turnaround story.

Insiders are backing up the story with their own money.

The opportunity requires patience and comes with risk.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia ›

For years, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) was a stock investors had left for dead, a fading maker of telecom equipment best remembered for phones it stopped making long ago. It's also remembered for its brief stint as a meme stock. But something has changed. Nokia has become an artificial intelligence (AI) play with a powerful backer in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and its own executives have been buying shares hand over fist. When the people who know a company best put their money in, it is worth paying attention.

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The Nvidia connection

In October 2025, Nvidia invested $1 billion in Nokia, taking a stake of roughly 3% and forging a partnership to build what the two call "the AI platform for 6G." The idea, known as AI-RAN, is to incorporate Nvidia's chips and AI directly into the radio networks that carry mobile traffic, making those networks smarter and far more efficient. This is Nvidia's push to extend AI beyond the data center and into the world's telecom networks, and Nokia is its chosen partner.

The collaboration is already producing results. The two companies recently launched the first GPU-based AI-RAN system, aiming to roughly double the capacity an operator can squeeze from its spectrum, and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has signed on as an early partner for 6G field trials. For a company long seen as a relic, that is a striking place to be.

The insider signal

Here is the part that caught my eye. Throughout 2026, several Nokia insiders have been buying stock on the open market. New Chief Executive Officer Justin Hotard, who came from Intel's data center business, bought tens of thousands of shares this spring. Directors and senior executives followed.

Insider buying matters because it is one of the few signals that are hard to fake. Executives sell shares for many reasons, but they generally buy for only one: They believe the stock is headed higher. When several insiders buy at once, with their own money, it suggests genuine conviction that Nokia's transformation is taking hold. It is especially encouraging that a new CEO would put personal cash into the company he was just hired to fix, rather than simply collecting a paycheck and stock grants. That is the kind of alignment long-term shareholders like to see.

What is actually changing

The Nvidia deal is only part of a broader pivot. Under Hotard, Nokia is leaning into AI and data center networking rather than just legacy telecom gear, positioning itself for the coming wave of 6G and AI-connected infrastructure. In other words, the insiders are not betting on the Nokia of the past. They are betting on a reinvented company aimed squarely at the technologies driving the next decade.

I would not get carried away, though. Telecom equipment is a brutally competitive, low-margin business, and Nokia still battles rivals like Ericsson for every contract. Nvidia's stake is meaningful as an endorsement but small in the grand scheme, and the big AI-RAN and 6G payoff is likely years away rather than quarters. Turnarounds are hard, and Nokia's stock has been cheap for real reasons. This is a patient, higher-risk bet, not a sure thing.

Nokia offers a rare combination: a genuine turnaround story, a marquee backer in Nvidia, exposure to AI networking and the 6G build-out, and a wave of insiders putting their own cash on the line. That mix does not guarantee success, but it is exactly the kind of setup worth investigating before the crowd catches on. I believe that investing in Nokia is a compelling, contrarian way to play the spread of AI into telecom, provided you buy it as a multiyear turnaround and size the position for the bumps that come with one. If the people running the company are loading up, patient investors may want to learn more.

Should you buy stock in Nokia right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.