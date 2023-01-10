Vietnam's largest refinery to fix leaking RFCC unit by Jan 15

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest oil refinery will complete repairs needed to fix a technical problem at its residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit by Jan. 15, two refinery sources said on Tuesday.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical had a leak at the RFCC unit, the government said on Friday, adding the problem would reduce the refinery's output by 20%-25%.

Nghi Son, which provides more a third of Vietnam's petroleum needs, is one of only two oil refineries in the country.

"We will restart the unit immediately after," one of the sources said of the repairs, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Reuters first reported the unit's shutdown late last month.

"The refinery will operate at 100% to 110% of its capacity to compensate for the shortfall," the same source added. The information was confirmed by a second source.

Nghi Son refinery is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc 4183.T.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

