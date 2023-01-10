PVI

Vietnam's largest refinery to fix leaking RFCC unit by Jan 15

January 10, 2023 — 12:45 am EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest oil refinery will complete repairs needed to fix a technical problem at its residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit by Jan. 15, two refinery sources said on Tuesday.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical had a leak at the RFCC unit, the government said on Friday, adding the problem would reduce the refinery's output by 20%-25%.

Nghi Son, which provides more a third of Vietnam's petroleum needs, is one of only two oil refineries in the country.

"We will restart the unit immediately after," one of the sources said of the repairs, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Reuters first reported the unit's shutdown late last month.

"The refinery will operate at 100% to 110% of its capacity to compensate for the shortfall," the same source added. The information was confirmed by a second source.

Nghi Son refinery is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc 4183.T.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623; Reuters Messaging: khanh.vu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.