VEGOILS-Palm extends gains on less-than-expected inventories

December 14, 2022 — 12:08 am EST

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a second session on Wednesday, as lower-than-expected stocks and strength in related oils helped lift prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.54% to 3,946 ringgit ($894.78) per tonne by midday break, after gaining 4% on Tuesday.

Palm rose as a "continuation of bargain buying from yesterday reinforced by bullish MPOB data," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in six months, as production slumped amid a slight pick-up in exports, data from the Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

The stock fell 4.98% from October, deeper than the 0.47% decline expected in a Reuters poll.

Also helping palm oil up were the higher related oils.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 were traded 1.20% higher, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 climbed 1.52%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.78% after posting a 3.09% gain overnight.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 rose 15.7% to 473,086 tonnes compared to shipments in Nov. 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,029 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,132 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Meanwhile, crude palm oil output by rival Indonesia is seen at 48.1 million tonnes in 2023, up from an estimated 46.5 million tonnes this year, according to an industry group forecast.

($1 = 4.4100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

