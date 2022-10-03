Ukraine starts 2022 white sugar refining

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sugar refineries have started white sugar production from the 2022 sugar beet harvest, making the first 3,000 tonnes of the commodity, Ukraine's sugar union said on Monday.

The country's agriculture ministry said last week farmers had harvested 1 million tonnes of sugar beet from 21,300 hectares or 12% of the sown area as of Sept. 30.

Farmers sowed 180,000 hectares for the 2022 sugar beet harvest despite the Russian invasion, which will allow it to produce 1.1 million tonnes of white sugar, covering all of its domestic needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said last month.

Ukraine produced 1.3 million tonnes of white sugar from beet in 2021.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

