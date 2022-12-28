U.S. nuclear power plant outages

Adds outages table

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following table lists total U.S. nuclear power generation capacity and the capacity offline due to planned and unplanned reasons, according to the daily data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Total capacity EL-USTOTCAP-MW ......... 94,492 MW

Total out today EL-USOUTAGE-MW ........ 1,901 MW (2%)

Total out previous day .................. 1,807 MW (2%)

Total out year-ago ...................... 1,918 MW (2%)

5-year average out ...................... 3,579 MW (4%)

Percent change from year-ago ............ -0.9%

Percent change from 5-yr avg ............ -46.9%

CURRENT OUTAGES

UNIT

OPERATOR

MW

STATE

SHUT

RESTART

NORTHEAST (NPCC)

PJM

MIDCONTINENT

SOUTHEAST (SERC)

Arkansas 1

Entergy

833

AR

Oct. 11

Dec. 31

Robinson 2

Duke

741

SC

Nov. 21

Dec. 31

SPP

ERCOT

WEST (WECC)

*: New outage on the list, or new information on outage listed

