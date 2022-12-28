U.S. nuclear power plant outages

Adds outages table
Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following table lists total U.S. nuclear power generation capacity and the capacity offline due to planned and unplanned reasons, according to the daily data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Total capacity EL-USTOTCAP-MW ......... 94,492 MW
Total out today EL-USOUTAGE-MW ........ 1,901 MW (2%)
Total out previous day .................. 1,807 MW (2%)
Total out year-ago ...................... 1,918 MW (2%)
5-year average out ...................... 3,579 MW (4%)
Percent change from year-ago ............ -0.9%
Percent change from 5-yr avg ............ -46.9%
CURRENT OUTAGES
UNIT
OPERATOR
MW
STATE
SHUT
RESTART
NORTHEAST (NPCC)
PJM
MIDCONTINENT
SOUTHEAST (SERC)
Arkansas 1
Entergy
833
AR
Oct. 11
Dec. 31
Robinson 2
Duke
741
SC
Nov. 21
Dec. 31
SPP
ERCOT
WEST (WECC)
*: New outage on the list, or new information on outage listed
