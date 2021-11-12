TREASURIES-Traders pause sell-off, study Fed intentions

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Ross Kerber

NEW YORK / LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Selling in U.S. Treasury markets paused on Friday after five-year yields climbed to their highest since early 2020, as traders tried to gauge the pace of future central bank rate increases.

U.S. bond markets were closed on Thursday and trading Friday initially picked up where it left off on Wednesday after economic data showed the biggest annual rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years.

Early in the day five-year Treasury yields rose to as much as 1.263% US5YT=RR, the highest since February 2020 and up five basis points on the day.

But those yields and others then fell back as investors looked for new clues as to how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to hike interest rates, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities.

"The market is taking a breather," she said.

Traders have worried that rising inflation could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

"It's all about the June Fed meeting in my mind, which is almost priced in as a hike," said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho in London.

"We're at the inflection point whereby any further hawkish repricing of dollar rates markets is likely to weigh much more heavily on risk assets than it has in the past."

The five-year note was last up a basis point at 1.2227%. Longer-dated Treasury yields were flat or slightly lower on the day, with the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR down less than a basis point at 1.5511%. The 10-year breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR held near 2.71%, the highest since May 2006.

Attention was expected to turn later in the morning to the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for November, as well as the JOLTS job openings for September.

November 12 Friday 9:14 AM New York / 1414 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.065

0.0659

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-187/256

0.5135

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.8451

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

1.2227

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-128/256

1.4508

0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-96/256

1.5511

-0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-180/256

1.9519

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-16/256

1.9162

-0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.50 1.25 US five-year bond yields set for biggest weekly jump in 2 yearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F7FqWq (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter) ((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.