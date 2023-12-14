News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2023: ADBE, MVIS, AAPL, GOOG

December 14, 2023

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 2.1%.

In corporate news, Adobe (ADBE) shares tumbled 6.5%, a day after fiscal 2024 revenue guidance disappointed investors.

MicroVision (MVIS) rose 1.9% after the company said it expects its 2023 revenue to be near the top end of its previous forecast of $6.5 million to $8 million.

Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google were asked by the European Commission to provide information on risk-mitigation measures on their app stores, the EU's executive arm said Thursday. Apple fell 0.5%, and Alphabet dropped 1.9%.

