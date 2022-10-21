Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 176,234 -17,643 356,120 -136 -469,267 12,084 Soybeans 10,630 -5,044 113,159 -2,027 -95,835 4,517 Soyoil 43,406 17,117 98,026 2,632 -156,812 -24,313 CBOT wheat -41,483 1,957 104,150 -4,383 -56,402 2,243 KCBT wheat 8,099 1,982 48,293 -1,507 -55,041 -1,311 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 254,261 -13,117 219,794 3,736 -455,253 8,379 Soybeans 66,862 1,124 72,062 -2,711 -90,790 5,085 Soymeal 70,797 406 79,452 -511 -193,866 -3,095 Soyoil 74,974 13,991 85,355 502 -176,905 -24,922 CBOT wheat -22,051 -2,548 60,721 714 -47,436 1,084 KCBT wheat 26,270 -239 27,146 -637 -50,680 -1,855 MGEX wheat 3,809 -307 837 118 -5,907 1,634 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 8,028 -3,094 88,704 195 -104,023 863 Live cattle 37,299 2,236 52,749 -1,219 -106,580 -948 Feeder cattle -9,018 778 3,601 426 6,082 -381 Lean hogs 35,787 14,763 46,996 156 -71,516 -10,682 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 44,285 -4,694 -63,085 5,695 1,856,288 -30,122 Soybeans -20,180 -6,053 -27,953 2,554 847,777 14,590 Soymeal 18,433 2,361 25,183 837 414,496 11,071 Soyoil 1,195 5,864 15,380 4,565 459,121 20,065 CBOT wheat 15,031 568 -6,265 183 404,388 -6,590 KCBT wheat -1,385 1,896 -1,350 836 174,916 739 MGEX wheat 2,434 -167 -1,173 -1,277 58,504 -762 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,080 2,297 -8,788 -258 637,808 -6,613 Live cattle 19,691 153 -3,159 -223 321,153 606 Feeder cattle -1,870 -301 1,206 -524 60,773 -547 Lean hogs -3,175 316 -8,091 -4,553 247,253 -9,499 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 239,358 -15,195 222,915 3,971 -472,170 4,999 Soybeans 66,749 1,143 71,393 -3,008 -101,988 3,027 Soymeal 70,501 217 78,011 -439 -200,121 -3,249 Soyoil 75,318 14,195 82,691 394 -174,233 -23,747 CBOT wheat -23,020 -3,131 54,429 4 -43,895 1,825 KCBT wheat 26,136 -322 27,567 -592 -50,315 -2,176 MGEX wheat 3,809 -307 721 96 -5,815 1,524 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 6,925 -3,760 82,717 -492 -100,025 1,173 Live cattle 36,026 2,790 51,245 -1,261 -93,360 -478 Feeder cattle -9,007 551 3,610 360 3,912 -233 Lean hogs 34,443 15,797 47,429 131 -67,422 -5,277 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 73,061 2,493 -63,164 3,732 1,419,087 10,148 Soybeans -12,066 -2,229 -24,088 1,067 714,532 19,572 Soymeal 28,631 2,314 22,978 1,157 372,161 11,853 Soyoil 1,005 4,249 15,219 4,909 406,354 14,628 CBOT wheat 19,479 1,580 -6,993 -278 309,429 1,528 KCBT wheat -1,403 2,302 -1,985 788 157,624 1,041 MGEX wheat 2,501 -78 -1,216 -1,235 56,053 -714 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,577 3,804 -10,194 -725 523,106 1,855 Live cattle 5,630 -799 459 -252 262,262 -512 Feeder cattle 1,009 -340 476 -338 48,359 -617 Lean hogs -7,354 -7,849 -7,096 -2,802 189,802 3,413 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

