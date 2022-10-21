US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    Oct 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               176,234    -17,643    356,120       -136   -469,267     12,084
 Soybeans            10,630     -5,044    113,159     -2,027    -95,835      4,517
 Soyoil              43,406     17,117     98,026      2,632   -156,812    -24,313
 CBOT wheat         -41,483      1,957    104,150     -4,383    -56,402      2,243
 KCBT wheat           8,099      1,982     48,293     -1,507    -55,041     -1,311
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               254,261    -13,117    219,794      3,736   -455,253      8,379
 Soybeans            66,862      1,124     72,062     -2,711    -90,790      5,085
 Soymeal             70,797        406     79,452       -511   -193,866     -3,095
 Soyoil              74,974     13,991     85,355        502   -176,905    -24,922
 CBOT wheat         -22,051     -2,548     60,721        714    -47,436      1,084
 KCBT wheat          26,270       -239     27,146       -637    -50,680     -1,855
 MGEX wheat           3,809       -307        837        118     -5,907      1,634
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          8,028     -3,094     88,704        195   -104,023        863

 Live cattle         37,299      2,236     52,749     -1,219   -106,580       -948
 Feeder cattle       -9,018        778      3,601        426      6,082       -381
 Lean hogs           35,787     14,763     46,996        156    -71,516    -10,682

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                44,285     -4,694    -63,085      5,695  1,856,288    -30,122
 Soybeans           -20,180     -6,053    -27,953      2,554    847,777     14,590
 Soymeal             18,433      2,361     25,183        837    414,496     11,071
 Soyoil               1,195      5,864     15,380      4,565    459,121     20,065
 CBOT wheat          15,031        568     -6,265        183    404,388     -6,590
 KCBT wheat          -1,385      1,896     -1,350        836    174,916        739
 MGEX wheat           2,434       -167     -1,173     -1,277     58,504       -762
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,080      2,297     -8,788       -258    637,808     -6,613

 Live cattle         19,691        153     -3,159       -223    321,153        606
 Feeder cattle       -1,870       -301      1,206       -524     60,773       -547
 Lean hogs           -3,175        316     -8,091     -4,553    247,253     -9,499
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               239,358    -15,195    222,915      3,971   -472,170      4,999
 Soybeans            66,749      1,143     71,393     -3,008   -101,988      3,027
 Soymeal             70,501        217     78,011       -439   -200,121     -3,249
 Soyoil              75,318     14,195     82,691        394   -174,233    -23,747
 CBOT wheat         -23,020     -3,131     54,429          4    -43,895      1,825
 KCBT wheat          26,136       -322     27,567       -592    -50,315     -2,176
 MGEX wheat           3,809       -307        721         96     -5,815      1,524
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          6,925     -3,760     82,717       -492   -100,025      1,173

 Live cattle         36,026      2,790     51,245     -1,261    -93,360       -478
 Feeder cattle       -9,007        551      3,610        360      3,912       -233
 Lean hogs           34,443     15,797     47,429        131    -67,422     -5,277

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                73,061      2,493    -63,164      3,732  1,419,087     10,148
 Soybeans           -12,066     -2,229    -24,088      1,067    714,532     19,572
 Soymeal             28,631      2,314     22,978      1,157    372,161     11,853
 Soyoil               1,005      4,249     15,219      4,909    406,354     14,628
 CBOT wheat          19,479      1,580     -6,993       -278    309,429      1,528
 KCBT wheat          -1,403      2,302     -1,985        788    157,624      1,041
 MGEX wheat           2,501        -78     -1,216     -1,235     56,053       -714
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,577      3,804    -10,194       -725    523,106      1,855

 Live cattle          5,630       -799        459       -252    262,262       -512
 Feeder cattle        1,009       -340        476       -338     48,359       -617
 Lean hogs           -7,354     -7,849     -7,096     -2,802    189,802      3,413
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

