Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall Thursday Afternoon

Financial stocks declined in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 2.8% to $56,365, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries decreased 3.3 basis points to 3.735%.

In economic news, private payrolls based on ADP Institute's employment report rose by 99,000 in August following a 111,000 rise in July, compared with estimates compiled by Bloomberg for a 145,000 increase.

US initial jobless claims last week fell to 227,000 from an upwardly revised 232,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a decrease to 230,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Institute for Supply Management's US services index rose to 51.5 in August from 51.4 in July, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In regulatory news, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is planning to propose regulations requiring banks to monitor accounts held by third-party fintechs to prevent collapses such as that of Synapse Financial Technologies, Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, PayPal (PYPL) is providing customers with more ways to pay by allowing them to add their debit cards to Apple's (AAPL) Apple Wallet and use it with Apple Pay. PayPal shares fell 0.7%, and Apple gained 0.9%.

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) said Thursday that all required approvals have been received for its merger with Integrated Financial. Capital Bancorp shares were falling 1.2%.

Powell Max (PMAX) shares were rising 1.5% in recent Thursday trading after the company priced its initial public offering price at $4 per share.

