Peru's sol currency rises, strongest since late 2020

July 12, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Peruvian sol gained on Wednesday to reach its strongest level since November 2020, up more than 1% against the U.S. dollar at the close of trading.

The sol PEN= closed at a buy price of 3,581 per greenback and a sell price of 3,582 per dollar.

The sol's gains reflect a regional trend as currencies across Latin America strengthened after data showed U.S. inflation eased in June.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and David Gregorio)

