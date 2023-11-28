Energy Sector Update for 11/28/2023: PCG, DO, SDRL

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.5% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.7% to $76.90 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.6% to $82.08 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.4% lower at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) shares gained 2.5% after Capital One started coverage of the company with an overweight rating and $20 price target.

Seadrill (SDRL) jumped past 6% after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.32 a share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.84.

PG&E (PCG) said Tuesday it will reinstate a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first time since 2017. Its shares fell 2.3%.

