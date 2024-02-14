E-cigarette liquid maker urges 8th Circuit to revive rejected application

By Brendan Pierson

Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Missouri-based maker of menthol-flavored e-cigarette liquids on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to revive its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to continue selling its products, saying the agency had not given it fair notice of what approval would require.

The appeal by SWT Global Supply Inc is one of a slew of similar cases by e-cigarette companies in the wake of the FDA's rule deeming e-cigarette products to be subject to the same law as cigarettes, and the agency's subsequent denial of millions of applications by manufacturers to sell their products. The question of whether the FDA acted fairly has already created a split among federal appeals courts.

Jerad Najvar, a lawyer for SWT, told a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the FDA had denied SWT's applications because the company had not presented a controlled trial or study showing that the menthol liquids can help adult smokers quit smoking as compared to tobacco-flavored liquids. He said the agency's guidance gave no hint that it would require such a study for approval.

Navjar said the lack of fair notice was particularly hard on small companies with limited resources like SWT.

"A client like mine doesn't have a lot of arrows in its quiver when it's trying to fight a decision by a federal agency," he said.

Catherine Padhi, a lawyer for the FDA, said that comparing products' effectiveness to tobacco-flavored products was "a natural part of the risk benefit analysis," given that tobacco-flavored products have a "much reduced risk of enticing children." She also said that SWT was free to submit additional information to support its application.

The panel - consisting of Circuit Judges James Loken, Steven Colloton and Jane Kelly - asked few questions and did not indicate how they would rule.

The FDA in 2016 deemed e-cigarettes to be tobacco products like traditional cigarettes subject to agency review under the Tobacco Control Act, and said manufacturers of the products would need to apply for approval to continue selling them.

It initially considered e-cigarettes as having some promise in helping adult smokers transition from conventional cigarettes, but faced pressure from anti-smoking groups to restrict flavored e-cigarettes amid a rise in youth vaping.

In a series of decisions beginning in 2021, the agency has rejected more than a million applications, finding no studies show the products have any benefit for adult smokers. As of November, the FDA had approved only 23 e-cigarette products, all tobacco flavored.

Nonetheless, illegal e-cigarette products remain widely available in the United States.

The FDA denied SWT's applications for liquids in various non-menthol flavors in 2021, and for menthol flavors in 2023. The denial for non-menthol flavors is the subject of a separate, still-pending appeal in the 5th Circuit, brought when SWT was located in Texas.

Most other appeals courts that have considered similar appeals by manufacturers over denied applications - including the D.C., 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th and 9th Circuits - have sided with the FDA. However, the 5th Circuit last month ordered the agency to reconsider the denial of two companies' applications, in a case that also involved menthol-flavored products.

The case is SWT Global Supply Inc v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-2403.

For SWT: Jerad Najvar of Najvar Law Firm

For FDA: Catherine Padhi of the U.S. Department of Justice

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

