Debt collector Intrum's Q1 profit drops

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST reported on Friday a 14% year-on-year drop in first-quarter operating profit but said it saw a high and increasing level of business activity across all its segments and across all markets.

Europe's biggest debt collector said operating profit was 1.32 billion Swedish crowns ($134.17 million). Portfolio investments increased 3% to 1.78 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.8386 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

