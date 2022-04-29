Debt collector Intrum's Q1 profit drops

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST reported on Friday a 14% year-on-year drop in first-quarter operating profit but said it saw a high and increasing level of business activity across all its segments and across all markets.

Europe's biggest debt collector said operating profit was 1.32 billion Swedish crowns ($134.17 million). Portfolio investments increased 3% to 1.78 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.8386 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

