Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2024: BALY, CHH, WH, UBER

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

In corporate news, Bally's (BALY) shareholder Standard General is proposing to buy all of the outstanding shares of the company it doesn't own for $15 per share, according to a filing. Bally's shares surged almost 26%.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) pulled its takeover bid for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) on Monday after the former's exchange offer expired, while Wyndham separately called the offer "inadequate." Choice Hotels shares rose 4.9% and Wyndham was up 2%.

Uber (UBER) is set to launch its electric ride sharing service in New York after the city lifted a cap on electric vehicle ride hailing licenses, The Verge reported Monday. Uber shares were falling 1.7%.

