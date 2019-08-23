Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 14,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 58,654 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 8,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,317 contracts, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares or approximately 46% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,600 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBY options , QCOM options , or TSCO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: BBY , QCOM , TSCO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar