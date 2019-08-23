Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 14,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 58,654 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 8,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,317 contracts, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares or approximately 46% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,600 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
