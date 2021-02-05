How Zoom Is Redefining the Way We Work

We partnered with Invesco to uncover how Zoom empowers people to accomplish more. Watch to see how this Nasdaq-100 company is changing the way we work.

Transcript

Harry Moseley:

The mission of Zoom Video Communications is about empowering people to accomplish more. A lot of people think it's about people having more meetings and connecting over video. That's a little part of it. It's a bigger picture than that though.

Lynne Oldham:

With the pandemic, we saw exponential growth. In a six week period, we went from 10 million daily meeting participants to 300 million. You look at that and you realize everyone is depending on us.

Harry Moseley:

We made our software available for free to primary and secondary education. We now have 125,000 schools and 25 countries on our platform.

Kelly Steckelberg:

We're creating experiences that we never even thought to before. Things like virtual weddings, virtual adoptions, family staying connected, allowing grandparents to read bedtime stories to their grandchildren. And that has just been amazing to see.

Harry Moseley:

A friend of mine shared a video of eye surgeons operating on an eight year old boy in Malaysia. And the consultant was Zooming in from Indiana giving guidance. This child was able to see after the operation.

Lynne Oldham:

We have two words on the wall in the lobby. It says “we care”. And that permeates everything you can think of. You feel that from the other employees, you feel that from leadership. We founded Zoom Cares at the IPO. The focus of the foundation is all determined by our employees. What's great about that is the employees are going to help us make sure that money gets in the hands of nonprofits who can really make a difference.

Harry Moseley:

With respect to the future, we’re going to be doing some amazing innovations around the collaboration space with things like digital white boarding and our Zoom Apps. This is all about making that virtual experience much more immersive and much more seamless and frictionless.

Kelly Steckelberg:

We're also really focused on innovating around technology as we think about what is the future of work. Some of the things we’re working on are features like Smart Gallery, which really enhances the face-to-face communication when some employees are working in the office and some of them are working from another location.

Harry Moseley:

When you look at the various different technologies that we have at our fingertips today, whether it's artificial intelligence, IOT, 5G, AR, and VR, I fundamentally believe that we've only been scratching the surface. And I think with this new world of work, that's coming to be a reality we'll be leveraging these new technologies in great ways.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.