Quantcast

Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Over the Internet

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) today announced that the Company's conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at http://ir.zumiez.com.  To listen to the webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register and download any necessary software.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 3, 2019, we operated 710 stores, including 607 in the United States, 51 in Canada, 42 in Europe and 10 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200

Source: Zumiez Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ZUMZ




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7991.39
-28.82  ▼  0.36%
DJIA 26252.24
49.51  ▲  0.19%
S&P 500 2922.95
-1.48  ▼  0.05%
Data as of Aug 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar