Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results





Second Quarter 2019 Sales Increased 4.3% to $228.4 Million

Second Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 111.8% to $0.36

August 2019 Comparable Sales Increased 7.1%

Company Raises Full Year Outlook

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) today reported results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019.



Total net sales for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 (13 weeks) increased 4.3% to $228.4 million from $219.0 million in the quarter ended August 4, 2018 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019 increased 3.6% compared to a comparable sales increase of 6.3% for the thirteen weeks ended August 4, 2018. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $9.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 3, 2019 increased 3.8% to $441.4 million from $425.3 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 4, 2018. Comparable sales increased 3.5% for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019 compared to a comparable sales increase of 7.2% for the twenty-six weeks ended August 4, 2018. Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $9.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first six months of the prior fiscal year of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.



At August 3, 2019, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $188.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $132.9 million at August 4, 2018. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by capital expenditures.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "Our relentless attention to serving our customers combined with the power of our operating model once again fueled solid comparable sales growth and a significant improvement in profitability. Despite tougher two-year stacked comparisons, we continued to experience strong full price selling driven by our differentiated merchandise offering, authentic brand positioning and seamless shopping experience in whatever channel the customer wants to experience us. Additionally, we are starting to witness the benefits of our work aimed at executing our distinct approach to retailing in markets outside of North America. Our better than expected second quarter performance, combined with a good start to the third quarter, provides us with great momentum heading into the back half of the year and puts us into a position to deliver another year of record profitability."



August 2019 Sales

The Company's comparable sales increased 7.1% for the four-week period ended August 31, 2019 compared to a comparable sales increase of 9.5% for the four-week period ended September 1, 2018.



Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending November 2, 2019. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $258 to $263 million including anticipated comparable sales growth of between 3.0% and 5.0%. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 7.0% and 7.7% resulting in net income per diluted share of approximately $0.55 to $0.61.



Based on better than anticipated trends and performance year-to-date, the Company is raising its annual guidance. Fiscal 2019 comparable sales are now expected to increase between 2.0% and 4.0% compared to prior guidance of low single digits. Diluted earnings per share are now projected to range from $2.10 to $2.20, up from previous guidance of $1.84 to $1.94. The Company currently intends to open approximately 16 new stores in fiscal 2019, including up to 6 stores in North America, 7 stores in Europe and 3 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information

A conference call will be held today to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (574) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 3882277.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 31, 2019, we operated 711 stores, including 607 in the United States, 51 in Canada, 43 in Europe and 10 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 3, 2019 % of Sales August 4, 2018 % of Sales Net sales $ 228,425 100.0 % $ 218,971 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 151,229 66.2 % 146,436 66.9 % Gross profit 77,196 33.8 % 72,535 33.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,523 28.7 % 65,837 30.0 % Operating profit 11,673 5.1 % 6,698 3.1 % Interest income, net 798 0.3 % 238 0.1 % Other income, net 559 0.3 % 248 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 13,030 5.7 % 7,184 3.3 % Provision for income taxes 4,005 1.7 % 2,807 1.3 % Net income $ 9,025 4.0 % $ 4,377 2.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 25,199 24,955 Diluted 25,402 25,188 ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended August 3, 2019 % of Sales August 4, 2018 % of Sales Net sales $ 441,353 100.0 % 425,257 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 297,693 67.5 % 290,136 68.2 % Gross profit 143,660 32.5 % 135,121 31.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 131,019 29.6 % 130,133 30.6 % Operating profit 12,641 2.9 % 4,988 1.2 % Interest income, net 1,650 0.3 % 521 0.1 % Other income (expense), net 711 0.2 % (233 ) (0.1 %) Earnings before income taxes 15,002 3.4 % 5,276 1.2 % Provision for income taxes 5,184 1.2 % 3,506 0.8 % Net income $ 9,818 2.2 % 1,770 0.4 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 0.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 0.07 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 25,144 24,894 Diluted 25,395 25,211

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) August 3, 2019 February 2, 2019 August 4, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,846 $ 52,422 $ 41,409 Marketable securities 124,803 112,912 91,500 Receivables 21,615 17,776 20,554 Inventories 151,079 129,268 149,656 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,789 14,797 16,169 Total current assets 373,132 327,175 319,288 Fixed assets, net 116,219 120,503 125,141 Operating lease right-of-use assets 306,056 — — Goodwill 57,306 58,813 59,336 Intangible assets, net 14,672 15,260 15,470 Deferred tax assets, net 6,502 5,259 4,417 Other long-term assets 8,374 7,180 6,815 Total long-term assets 509,129 207,015 211,179 Total assets $ 882,261 $ 534,190 $ 530,467 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 82,859 $ 35,293 $ 79,370 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 15,582 21,015 15,640 Income taxes payable 2,895 5,817 2,580 Deferred rent and tenant allowances — 7,489 7,895 Operating lease liabilities 58,646 — — Short term borrowings — — 5,623 Other liabilities 21,150 23,494 21,274 Total current liabilities 181,132 93,108 132,382 Long-term deferred rent and tenant allowances — 37,076 38,265 Long-term operating lease liabilities 293,450 — — Other long-term liabilities 3,472 3,550 4,781 Total long-term liabilities 296,922 40,626 43,046 Total liabilities 478,054 133,734 175,428 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,770 shares issued and outstanding at August 3, 2019 and 25,521 shares issued and outstanding at February 2, 2019 and 25,520 shares issued and outstanding at August 4, 2018 156,625 153,066 149,961 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,574 ) (9,224 ) (8,101 ) Retained earnings 260,156 256,614 213,179 Total shareholders' equity 404,207 400,456 355,039 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 882,261 $ 534,190 $ 530,467

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Six Months Ended August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,818 $ 1,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12,514 13,920 Noncash lease expense 28,318 — Deferred taxes 935 (990 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,214 3,012 Other (165 ) 310 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (770 ) (4,099 ) Inventories (22,727 ) (25,993 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,115 ) (1,814 ) Trade accounts payable 47,275 40,815 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (5,345 ) (4,785 ) Income taxes payable (3,857 ) (2,973 ) Deferred rent and tenant allowances — (872 ) Operating lease liabilities (29,842 ) — Other liabilities (2,090 ) (2,997 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,163 15,304 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (8,292 ) (9,061 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (93,288 ) (35,046 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 82,123 41,200 Net cash used in investing activities (19,457 ) (2,907 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 29,227 Payments on revolving credit facilities — (24,233 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 583 621 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (238 ) (195 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 345 5,420 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (504 ) (693 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,547 17,124 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 54,271 25,803 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 69,818 $ 42,927 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 8,056 $ 7,362 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 2,052 3,496



