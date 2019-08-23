Zosano Pharma Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the Congress of the International Headache Society





FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will deliver an oral presentation and two poster presentations at the 19th Congress of the International Headache Society (IHC). The meeting will take place September 5-8, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

Oral Presentations Details Presentation Title: Long-term Safety of Qtrypta for the Acute Treatment of Migraine - 1-year Safety Results of Nearly 6,000 Treated Attacks Presentation Date/Time: September 8, 2019 at 8:50 am IST Presenter: Stephanie J. Nahas-Geiger, M.D., M.S.Ed., Thomas Jefferson University Presentation Number: IHC-OR-043 Poster Presentations Details Poster Title: Efficacy of Qtrypta (zolmitriptan intracutaneous system) Before and After the Initiation of CGRP Antibody Therapy in Subjects with Migraine - a Preliminary Assessment Presentation Date/Time: September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm IST Presenter: Nada Hindiyeh, M.D., Stanford University Poster Number: IHC-LB-025 Poster Title: Concomitant Use of Serotonergic Drugs with Zolmitriptan in a One-year Safety Trial Presentation Date/Time: September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm IST Presenter: Pete Schmidt, M.D., M.Sc., Zosano Pharma Poster Number: IHC-LB-024

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that is designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is an investigational, proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, currently in development for the acute treatment of migraine. In February 2017, the company announced positive clinical and statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study and in February 2019, the company announced the completion of the final milestone in its long-term safety study. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta (M207). Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

