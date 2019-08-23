Quantcast

Zosano Pharma Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the Congress of the International Headache Society

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


  • Oral presentation of the safety and efficacy of QtryptaTM in a long-term safety study for the acute treatment of migraine.
  • Poster on the results of patients' freedom from pain and most bothersome symptom when taking Qtrypta concurrently with prophylactic anti-CGRP antibodies.
  • Poster on the safety profile of Qtrypta when taken with serotonergic drugs.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will deliver an oral presentation and two poster presentations at the 19th Congress of the International Headache Society (IHC). The meeting will take place September 5-8, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

Oral Presentations Details  
Presentation Title: Long-term Safety of Qtrypta for the Acute Treatment of Migraine - 1-year Safety Results of Nearly 6,000 Treated Attacks
Presentation Date/Time: September 8, 2019 at 8:50 am IST
Presenter: Stephanie J. Nahas-Geiger, M.D., M.S.Ed., Thomas Jefferson University
Presentation Number: IHC-OR-043
   
Poster Presentations Details  
Poster Title: Efficacy of Qtrypta (zolmitriptan intracutaneous system) Before and After the Initiation of CGRP Antibody Therapy in Subjects with Migraine - a Preliminary Assessment
Presentation Date/Time: September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm IST
Presenter: Nada Hindiyeh, M.D., Stanford University
Poster Number: IHC-LB-025
   
Poster Title: Concomitant Use of Serotonergic Drugs with Zolmitriptan in a One-year Safety Trial
Presentation Date/Time: September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm IST
Presenter: Pete Schmidt, M.D., M.Sc., Zosano Pharma
Poster Number: IHC-LB-024

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that is designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is an investigational, proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, currently in development for the acute treatment of migraine. In February 2017, the company announced positive clinical and statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study and in February 2019, the company announced the completion of the final milestone in its long-term safety study. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta (M207). Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected data presentations for Qtrypta (M207) and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Zosano Contact:

Greg Kitchener

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

PR Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Source: Zosano Pharma Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ZSAN




