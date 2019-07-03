Zosano Pharma Announces Keynote Speech at the Pharmaceutics & Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Conference



FREMONT, Calif., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Hayley Lewis, senior vice president of operations at Zosano Pharma, will be presenting a keynote speech entitled, "A Novel Intracutaneous Microneedle Delivery System for the Acute Treatment of Migraine" at the Pharmaceutics & Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Conference in Paris on July 5, 2019 at 09:15 am CET.

Ms. Lewis' presentation will review Zosano's novel and proprietary technology platform, the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls of the company's lead asset, Qtrypta. In addition, Ms. Lewis will cover highlights of the clinical program.

"I am delighted to be giving the keynote at this year's Pharmaceutics & Advanced Drug Delivery Conference. As we continue to build the NDA for Qtrypta, we are excited about bringing this novel technology to the FDA for their review," said Hayley Lewis, senior vice president of operations at Zosano. "Qtrypta, if approved, will be the first microneedle system on the market in the US, and is paving the way for this mode of delivery. The conference is great place to showcase our development, as well as the unique features and benefits of this technology."

The Pharmaceutics & Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Conference is a forum for researchers, scientists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, academicians, and other healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge on cutting-edge technologies, research and development, new therapeutics, and challenges in the field of pharmaceutics and drug delivery.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with known safety and efficacy profiles provides an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that can enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta. The Company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the Company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

