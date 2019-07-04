ZoomerMedia announces plan to develop new medical and recreational cannabis products specifically for the Zoomer demographic with Canopy Growth





TORONTO, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following last Friday's report in Postmedia's "The Growth Op", ZoomerMedia Limited ("ZoomerMedia") confirmed the second stage in its recent deal with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"). The first stage involved the licensing of the "CARP Recommended" and "Zoomer Recommended" seals. This next phase will see two new lines of medical and recreational cannabis products developed and sold under the CARP and Zoomer brands directly.



"I spoke to Bruce Linton as recently as June 24th, and in that conversation he enthusiastically reconfirmed Canopy's commitment to carry through with the second part of our deal, namely the development of proprietary strains, and/or, related cannabis products appropriate to each of the CARP and Zoomer demographics. An announcement will follow when these have been established, along with initiatives to educate the Zoomer and CARP audiences about these products through our own TV, radio, magazine and online outlets," said long-time medical marijuana advocate and ZoomerMedia CEO and Founder, Moses Znaimer.

"In large measure, older Canadians are supportive of cannabis, both for medical and moderate recreational use. We know that Zoomers are also looking for alternatives in addition to flower, so we'll be exploring options like CBD, gel caps, edibles, and beverages. Our contract with Canopy calls for products to be available to consumers within a year," concluded Znaimer.

According to Statistics Canada, 1,180,015 Canadians between the ages of 45 to 64 consumed cannabis in 2018 for a total of 211,868 kilograms.

