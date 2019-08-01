Quantcast

Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) will release results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after the market closes. 

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

About Zoom

Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Press Relations

Priscilla Barolo

Manager, Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

408.675.6738

investors@zoom.us

Source: Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

