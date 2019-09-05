Zoom Video Communications Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020





Second quarter total revenue of $145.8 million, up 96% year-over-year

Customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue up 104% year-over-year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 5, 2019 - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), a provider of video-first unified communications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"Zoom delivers happiness to our customers by providing a frictionless unified communications platform capable of transforming how teams communicate and collaborate. Our technology enables businesses to make decisions faster, strengthens engagement, and increases productivity. I am proud that we continue to build trust and create value for customers as evidenced by our strong combination of total revenue growth of 96% with increased profitability and free cash flow in Q2," stated Eric S. Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $145.8 million, up 96% year-over-year.





Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $2.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $20.7 million, up from $4.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 1.6% and non-GAAP operating margin was 14.2%.





Net Income and Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $5.5 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $24.0 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.08. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, non-GAAP net income was $4.9 million, or $0.02 per share. The non-GAAP weighted average share count has been adjusted to reflect the shares of Class A common stock issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering (IPO), including the concurrent private placement, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability.



Cash: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of July 31, 2019 was $755.3 million.





Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.2 million for the quarter, compared to $14.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $17.1 million, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue include acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Zoom had:

Approximately 66,300 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 78% from the same quarter last year.





466 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 104% from the same quarter last year.





A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130% for the 5th consecutive quarter.

Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its third quarter fiscal 2020 and its full year fiscal 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020: Total revenue is expected to be between $155.0 million and $156.0 million and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $6.0 million and $7.0 million. Q3 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.03 with approximately 294 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.





Full Year Fiscal 2020: Total revenue is expected to be between $587 million and $590 million and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $42 million and $45 million. Full year non-GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.18 to $0.19 with approximately 293 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Additional information on Zoom's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, are included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom's investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.

Zoom Video Earnings Call

Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on September 5, 2019 at 2:30p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and growth rates, our future results of operations or financial condition, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our business would be harmed by any decline in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we may not be able to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom's financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Income From Operations. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom's operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom's operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Zoom excludes undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom's core operating results, and excluding them provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom's business operations, facilitates comparison of its results with other periods and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

In order to calculate non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, Zoom uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. Zoom defines non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, adjusted to reflect the common stock issued in connection with the IPO, including the concurrent private placement, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability.

Free Cash Flow. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Customer Metrics

Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid host or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple paid hosts.

Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (ARR) from all customers with more than 10 employees as of 12 months prior (Prior Period ARR). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) As of July 31,

2019 January 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,886 $ 63,624 Marketable securities 541,380 112,777 Accounts receivable, net 95,682 63,613 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 35,502 26,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,609 10,252 Total current assets 916,059 276,719 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 37,688 29,063 Property and equipment, net 51,987 37,275 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,126 — Other assets, non-current 13,063 11,508 Total assets $ 1,069,923 $ 354,565 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 819 $ 4,963 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 64,586 32,256 Deferred revenue, current 163,591 115,122 Total current liabilities 228,996 152,341 Deferred revenue, non-current 17,816 10,651 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 48,104 — Other liabilities, non-current 31,211 39,460 Total liabilities 326,127 202,452 Convertible preferred stock — 159,552 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock — — Common stock 272 89 Additional paid-in capital 760,990 17,760 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68) (135) Accumulated deficit (17,398) (25,153) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 743,796 (7,439) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 1,069,923 $ 354,565

Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the condensed consolidated balance sheets was $8.5 million and $7.2 million as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 145,826 $ 74,526 $ 267,814 $ 134,596 Cost of revenue 27,900 12,973 52,004 24,633 Gross profit 117,926 61,553 215,810 109,963 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,054 7,049 28,837 13,313 Sales and marketing 79,652 41,054 143,693 77,315 General and administrative 20,955 10,028 39,458 17,597 Total operating expenses 115,661 58,131 211,988 108,225 Income from operations 2,265 3,422 3,822 1,738 Interest income, net 2,864 463 3,522 899 Other income, net 1,628 81 1,943 86 Net income before provision for income taxes 6,757 3,966 9,287 2,723 Provision for income taxes (1,216) (141) (1,532) (238) Net income 5,541 3,825 7,755 2,485 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities (20) (3,329) (2,794) (2,485) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,521 $ 496 $ 4,961 $ — Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 271,813,141 83,330,741 192,130,510 81,999,734 Diluted 292,185,665 108,454,323 215,774,619 107,584,379





Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,541 $ 3,825 $ 7,755 $ 2,485 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 18,075 1,126 24,737 1,975 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 8,607 4,730 16,026 8,647 Depreciation and amortization 3,850 1,451 7,174 2,618 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,583 — 3,116 — Provision for accounts receivable allowances 1,865 637 2,693 1,056 Other (771) 27 (514) 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,258) (9,241) (35,361) (22,600) Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,980) (2,252) (23,597) (4,132) Deferred contract acquisition costs (19,266) (13,647) (33,700) (22,768) Accounts payable (7,156) (992) (2,783) (206) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,700 10,879 34,923 14,561 Deferred revenue 32,677 17,808 56,234 35,436 Operating lease liabilities, net (2,295) — (3,295) — Net cash provided by operating activities 31,172 14,351 53,408 17,110 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (455,175) (14,776) (478,487) (30,276) Maturities of marketable securities 22,050 11,935 50,940 23,755 Purchases of property and equipment (14,040) (6,177) (20,937) (10,027) Net cash used in investing activities (447,165) (9,018) (448,484) (16,548) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering and private placement, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs (524) — 542,947 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 410 388 2,191 576 Principal payments on capital lease obligations — (39) — (92) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (114) 349 545,138 484 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (416,107) 5,682 150,062 1,046 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 632,137 32,185 65,968 36,821 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 216,030 $ 37,867 $ 216,030 $ 37,867





Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP income from operations $ 2,265 $ 3,422 $ 3,822 $ 1,738 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 18,469 1,126 25,131 1,975 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 20,734 $ 4,548 $ 28,953 $ 3,713 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,521 $ 496 $ 4,961 $ — Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 18,469 1,126 25,131 1,975 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 20 3,329 2,794 2,485 Non-GAAP net income $ 24,010 $ 4,951 $ 32,886 $ 4,460 GAAP net income per share - basic and diluted: GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic 271,813,141 83,330,741 192,130,510 81,999,734 Add: Non-GAAP unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO — 152,665,804 75,590,307 152,665,804 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic 271,813,141 235,996,545 267,720,817 234,665,538 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted 292,185,665 108,454,323 215,774,619 107,584,379 Add: Non-GAAP unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO — 152,665,804 75,590,307 152,665,804 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted 292,185,665 261,120,127 291,364,926 260,250,183 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,172 $ 14,351 $ 53,408 $ 17,110 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (14,040) (6,177) (20,937) (10,027) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 17,132 $ 8,174 $ 32,471 $ 7,083 Net cash used in investing activities $ (447,165) $ (9,018) $ (448,484) $ (16,548) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (114) $ 349 $ 545,138 $ 484

Source: Zoom Video Communications, Inc.