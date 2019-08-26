Zoom® Telephonics Announces New Leadership Appointments





Boston, MA, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB:ZMTP) ("Zoom" or the "Company"), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it has made several new leadership appointments as the Company positions itself for rapid growth and a seamless management transition as two key people retire. Recent appointments include Mr. Phil Stanhope as VP Engineering/CTO, Ms. Stella Karavas as VP of Operations, and Ms. Alla Berina as VP of Sales. The appointees noted will report to Mr. Joe Wytanis, Zoom's President & COO, and to Mr. Frank Manning, Zoom's Chairman & CEO.

Mr. Phil Stanhope was the VP of Technology Strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). In this role he led the acquisition of a cloud security company and the subsequent launch of OCI's first hosted security service. Phil was the CTO of Dyn when it was acquired by Oracle in 2016. Phil's expertise includes engineering, infrastructure, architecture, security, analytics, operations, and emerging technologies. Phil is a known thought leader in the industry, having served on numerous advisory boards and technology adoption programs over the past 30+ years and has been a speaker at numerous internet and security conferences. He earned a BS degree in Computer & Information Science from the University of Massachusetts.

Ms. Stella Karavas is a CPA, serial entrepreneur, and expert in IoT/environmental sensing. Stella has 10+ years of public accounting and tax experience and 20+ years of executive and manufacturing experience in the private sector, and has worked in companies from startups up to $90M revenue companies. She has worked in various industries including defense, radar, industrial microwave, aerospace, and various other tech industries. Stella's operating roles have included CEO, CFO, and COO. Stella has a B.S. from Stonehill College in Business Administration and she has been an active CPA for over 20 years.

Ms. Alla Berina is a results-oriented technology sales and engineering executive. Alla's past achievements include leading a sales team that delivered over $100M in annual revenue when she was VP of Sales for US Cable Northeast with Arris. Throughout her career Alla held a number of sales and engineering leadership positions with companies that included ADC Broadband, Bigband, Nortel/Baynetworks/Wellfleet, and GE. She earned a MSEE degree from Northeastern University and a BSEE from Rutgers University.

Management Comments

Mr. Joe Wytanis, Zoom's President and COO, commented, "We're excited to welcome Phil Stanhope, Stella Karavas, and Alla Berina to the Zoom team. All three are seasoned veterans that bring significant knowledge and experience in their respective functional area. As our Company extends its reach into new products, services, channels, and markets, I'm confident we have the leadership talent to grow our business successfully."

Mr. Frank Manning, Zoom's Chairman and CEO, added, "Zoom is going through a significant transformation that will bring new revenue opportunities to our Company. In addition, Deena Randall and Terry Manning are retiring after many years of superb service to Zoom. I can't thank them enough for their crucial roles in growing this company, and I appreciate their willingness to help make sure we have a successful transition of their roles. I will miss them very much here at Zoom, and we wish them the very best."

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company's worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information relating to Zoom's plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: tariffs on the Company's imports from China; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Zoom may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Zoom's products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Zoom's production and shipping; Zoom's reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers' plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Zoom's dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns, and the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent-related matters; and other risks set forth in Zoom's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zoom cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Zoom expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Zoom's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Hellman, Vice-President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9626

Email: jhellman@equityny.com

