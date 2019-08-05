Zoom Appoints Ryan Azus as Chief Revenue Officer



Communications Software Veteran To Lead Zoom's Sales, Customer Success, and Channel Teams

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced that Ryan Azus has joined the company as its chief revenue officer, reporting to CEO Eric S. Yuan. Azus will be globally responsible for Zoom's direct salesforce, as well as its channel, sales operations and enablement, customer success, and sales engineering teams.



Azus joins Zoom after almost 20 years in the communications industry. He spent the past nine years at RingCentral, most recently as executive vice president of sales and services, where he was instrumental in building the company's multi-product, multi-channel field sales and channel organizations from the ground up, as well as growing the company's services organization. Prior to RingCentral, Azus was a sales leader at Cisco Webex for over nine years.

"What a thrill to come on board team Zoom!" said Azus. "Zoom's vision for the future of communication and collaboration, customer-focused culture, distinct brand, and world-class team have come together to create an incredible company. It's an exciting opportunity to use my expertise in building enterprise go-to-market programs to help Zoom continue to grow rapidly at scale."

"Ryan has an incredible acumen for building and leading world-class revenue organizations," added Yuan. "He will take Zoom to the next level and accelerate our growth. His expertise is unmatched and will be invaluable as we modernize unified communications with our video-first approach."

About Ryan Azus

Ryan Azus is Zoom's chief revenue officer, responsible for Zoom's sales, customer success, and channel teams. Before joining Zoom, Azus spent nine years at RingCentral, where he was executive vice president of global sales and services and instrumental in building the company's multi-product, multi-channel field sales and channel organizations from the ground up, as well as growing the company's services organization. Prior to RingCentral, Azus spent nine years in sales at Cisco Webex, where he drove major revenue streams from pre-IPO to post-Cisco acquisition. He has a BS in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University.

About Zoom

Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is publicly traded on Nasdaq ( ZM ) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

Zoom Press Relations

Priscilla Barolo

Manager, Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Source: Zoom Video Communications, Inc.